Google's Digital Wellbeing App Gets an Update, Brings App Drawer Icon, Grayscale Quick Settings Tile, and More

, 07 September 2018
Highlights

  • Users can now add an icon to their apps list for quick access
  • You can toggle the grayscale mode in your phone's quick settings
  • Visual improvements have been added to the dashboard

At Google IO 2018, the search giant had announced a Digital Wellbeing initiative to help users understand their digital habits and curb device addiction. This Digital Wellbeing app was launched last month, and is currently available in Beta Preview and can only be used by Pixel smartphone owners. Meanwhile, Google has updated Digital Wellbeing with an aim to fine-tune the app before it is available for all users. The update comes with a handful of improvements and also introduces some new features.

With the latest Digital Wellbeing update, Pixel users will now be able to access the Digital Wellbeing from the app drawer in their phones. Earlier, users had to go to the Settings menu to find and open the Digital Wellbeing app. It will make it easier to check your statistics more often. Similarly, Google has added a quick settings toggle that provides an easier access to the Grayscale tile in Digital Wellbeing app. Earlier, users had to go to the Settings menu and select Digital Wellbeing > Wind Down to toggle the Grayscale option.

Speaking of the Wind Down section in Digital Wellbeing, there is a new link to Night Light schedule on the page. Additionally, visual improvements have been introduced in the Digital Wellbeing Dashboard.

Notably, if you have a Pixel handset running Android 9 Pie, you can download and install the app from the Google Play. The version 0.2.211650599 is rolling out now for users enrolled in beta. To become a beta tester you will have to fill up an enrolment form and sign up with the email address you use with Google Play.

