NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Denies It Altered YouTube Code to Slow Down Microsoft Edge

, 20 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Denies It Altered YouTube Code to Slow Down Microsoft Edge

Highlights

  • Google was accused of slowing Edge by a former Microsoft intern
  • Google added a hidden empty div over YouTube videos: former intern
  • According to Google, it merely fixed a bug in YouTube

Google has denied it altered YouTube code to break Microsoft Edge, thus slowing down its performance while users streamed YouTube videos - a claim made by a former Microsoft intern.

Microsoft Edge is a Web browser included in Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile, and Xbox One devices, replacing Internet Explorer as the default Web browser.

According to a report in The Verge on Wednesday, Google disputed the claims made by Joshua Bakita, a former software engineering intern at Microsoft, who said that the company added a "hidden empty div over YouTube videos" that slowed down streaming on Microsoft Edge.

According to Google, it merely fixed a bug in YouTube.

"YouTube does not add code designed to defeat optimisations in other browsers, and works quickly to fix bugs when they're discovered," a YouTube spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Microsoft, however, was yet to comment on the specific claim made by its former intern.

"Google has been a helpful partner and we look forward to the journey as we work on the future of Microsoft Edge," it told The Verge.

Earlier, in a post on Hacker News, Bakita revealed details of a YouTube incident that convinced some Edge browser engineers that Google added code to purposely break compatibility.

"One of the reasons we (Microsoft) decided to end EdgeHTML was because Google kept making changes to its sites that broke other browsers, and we couldn't keep up," claimed Bakita.

Google added a "hidden empty div over YouTube videos" that affected Microsoft's hardware acceleration for videos, he added.

A Mozilla Firefox programme manager also claimed recently that a separate YouTube redesign made the site "5x slower in Firefox and Edge."

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it plans to adopt the Chromium open source project for the development of its Edge browser.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Microsoft Edge, YouTube
Facebook Slapped With Lawsuit by Washington, D.C. Targeting Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lapses
Farout Discovered, a Pink Dwarf Planet That's the Most Distant Object in the Solar System
Pricee
Google Denies It Altered YouTube Code to Slow Down Microsoft Edge
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5G Phone Design Leaked in Live Photo, May Be OnePlus 7 Instead
  2. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Nokia 8.1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today via Amazon India
  4. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Download Now Available on Android and iOS
  5. New Google Play Anti-Spam System Removes Millions of Fake Reviews
  6. Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo A83 (2018) Price in India Slashed
  7. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Unveiled
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  9. Huawei P20 Pro, Honor Play Amongst 7 Phones Receiving EMUI 9.0 Update
  10. Redmi Go Spotted, Said to Be Xiaomi's First Android Go Smartphone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.