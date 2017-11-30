Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Datally App Launched, Meant to Help Save Mobile Data

 
30 November 2017
Google Datally App Launched, Meant to Help Save Mobile Data

Alphabet's Google introduced an app on Wednesday designed to help Android smartphone users stay under the limits of pricey mobile data packages in developing countries. It's now available to download via Google Play.

Datally, the new service, lists data consumption by app and enables users to shut off data transmissions by apps of their choosing, Google group product manager Josh Woodward told Reuters in an interview. It also provides a directory of nearby Wi-Fi networks that includes user commentary on their quality.

The offering is the latest from Google's Next Billion Users division, an internal effort to make internet services more accessible to people in countries where technology infrastructure is not as fast or affordable as in the United States or Western Europe.

Previously, Google announced a peer-to-peer payment app aimed at Indian consumers and a low-bandwidth version of YouTube.

Some Datally functionality is available within the settings pages of Android smartphones, but Woodward said he expects the specialised app will make it easier to understand the options.

During testing of Datally, app developers inside and outside Google initially expressed concern about the effects of users limiting their services' data access, Woodward said.

But they warmed to the idea as they saw that users welcomed data consumption by "apps they really like," Woodward said. "The visibility gives users more confidence to use those apps."

Talking about the new app, Caesar Sengupta, Vice President, Next Billion Users, Google, in a blogpost said, "Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what's worse, it's hard to figure out where it all goes. That's why we built Datally, an app that helps you to control, save more and do more with your data. We've been testing Datally in the Philippines for the past few months, and people are saving up to 30 percent on their data."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Apps, Datally, Google, Google Datally, Internet


