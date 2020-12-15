Technology News
loading

Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report

The dark mode doesn’t appear to be enabled on the Google homepage yet but would likely change when the feature goes live.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 15 December 2020 09:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report

Upcoming enhancements will allow Chrome to apply a dark theme to additional elements including scrollbars

Highlights
  • The look matches the dark mode version of Google's search app on mobile
  • Scrollbars don't show changes when switched from light to a dark mode
  • Update is already provided for testing through the Chrome Canary channel

Google is reportedly testing the dark mode feature on its desktop search results. Late last month, Google brought improvements to its dark mode on Chrome browsers, expected to be rolled out soon to Windows 10 and macOS.

In its report, 9to5Google noticed that the company is testing a dark theme for desktop search. In this feature, the white background has been replaced with a dark grey hue, while Google's colourful logo has been replaced by white lettering.

The look matches the dark mode version of Google's search app on mobile, that has been available since May 2020. Notably, the report claimed the dark mode is not enabled on the Google.com homepage, which is odd, but would likely change when the feature goes live.

Dark mode on Google's desktop search currently appears to be available to only a small number of users. One Reddit user who has seen it said the dark mode just randomly turned on by itself, and it reverted back to light mode shortly after. Strangely, the same user says that the dark mode did not come with any sort of toggle button, meaning he was unable to turn it off while it was active.

Earlier in November, a report suggested that a commit was made by Google engineers on the Chromium Gerrit that detailed the improvements coming to Chrome's dark mode. The search giant is said to be updating WebUIs to bring a complete dark mode experience, with scrollbars appearing in grey colour, according to the commit.

The upcoming enhancements will allow Chrome to apply a dark theme to additional elements including scrollbars. At present, scrollbars don't show any changes when you switch from the light mode to a dark one. The update is already provided for testing through the Chrome Canary channel. It can be tested by adding --enable-features=WebUIDarkMode,CSSColorSchemeUARendering \ --force-dark-mode to the command line.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, dark mode
Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Review: Blurry, Buggy, Broken

Related Stories

Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  9. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Goes to TRAI Against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Over Allegations of Propaganda Campaign
  2. WhatsApp Pay Refutes Allegations of Data Hacking by Spyware Pegasus in Supreme Court
  3. Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report
  4. Apple Starts Rolling Out Privacy Warnings on the App Store, Promises a Manual Review
  5. iQoo U3 With MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo A15s Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Poster
  7. Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Services Restored After Global Outage
  8. iPhone 13 Models Will Not Face Delays Like iPhone 12 Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. TikTok Ban: US Court to Hear Appeal Challenging Order Blocking App Store Prohibition
  10. Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com