Google Contacts Will Soon Be Visible on the Gmail Side Panel to Provide Additional Information

With Contacts in the side panel on Gmail, you’ll be able to learn more about the person you’re collaborating with.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 November 2020 12:43 IST
The blue Contacts icon will be visible underneath Tasks on the side panel on Gmail

Highlights
  • Google Contacts is being added to the Gmail side panel
  • You’ll be able to learn more about the people you’re collaborating with
  • The Contacts icon is visible underneath Tasks on the side panel

Google is adding Contacts to the side panel on Gmail. This feature expands on information you can already view when you hover over a person's name on Gmail. With Contacts in the side panel on Gmail, you'll be able to learn more about the person you're collaborating with – people in your organisation, your Contacts, and people who email you. You can see what team the person is in, and if you've interacted with them before. The feature has begun rolling out but will take a couple of weeks to reach all users globally.

With this feature, Google aims to make collaborating and connecting with stakeholders easier. Users can click on More Info while hovering over a user's information card, or select the Contacts icon in the side panel on Gmail.

The blue Contacts icon will be visible underneath Tasks on the side panel on Gmail. You can also add people to your contacts and send them an email or message. The additional information you'll see related to the person you're collaborating with includes contact information like their phone number and email address, their team and manager, office and desk location, and whether you've received an email from them before.

Google said that in order to maximise this feature, it will be helpful for users to have data fully populated across Google Workspace apps.

Contacts on the side panel in Gmail will be available for users with personal Google Accounts, as well as Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

The Gmail side panel already provides access to Calendar, Google Keep, and Tasks. It is also possible to add third-party add-ons to the side panel.

Comments

Google, Gmail, Google Contacts, Google Side panel
