Snapchat, Spotify, Google Cloud Back Up After Brief Outage

Google Cloud's dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console, and cloud engine were facing disruptions.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2021 09:43 IST
Snap tweeted that many Snapchatters were having trouble using the app

Highlights
  • Spotify had said it was aware of some issues right now
  • Fastly said it was seeing errors with origins in a common cloud provider
  • Tuesday's brief disruption follows six-hour widespread outage last month

Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify, and Alphabet's Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.

Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify, and Snap as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.

Google Cloud's dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console, and cloud engine were facing disruptions.

Spotify had said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them" after more than 50,000 users reported issues on downdetector, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet.

Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global Internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a "common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's edge cloud platform."

Tuesday's brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company's routers.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Google, Google Cloud, Spotify, Snap
