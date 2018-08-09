NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Chrome 68 Can Now Send Notifications via Windows 10 Action Center

Google Chrome 68 Can Now Send Notifications via Windows 10 Action Center

, 09 August 2018
Google Chrome 68 Can Now Send Notifications via Windows 10 Action Center

Google's Chrome team has worked with Microsoft to bring native notifications on Windows 10.

Highlights

  • Google Chrome starts sending notifications in Windows 10 Action Center
  • The new experience is initially limited to 50 percent of Chrome 68 users
  • You need to manually enable the experience

Google Chrome is receiving an update that brings support for native notifications on Windows 10 systems. The search giant is testing the new addition for months and eventually brings all the Chrome notifications into the Action Center available in Windows 10. Notably, the new notification experience is currently rolling out to around 50 percent of Chrome 68 users, though it will reach all Chrome users on Windows 10 over time. Google's Chrome team has worked closely with Microsoft Edge and Action Center teams to enable Chrome notifications within the Action Center.

Googler Peter Beverloo, who works in the Chrome division, revealed the arrival of native notifications in Chrome. In a series of tweets, as first spotted by Thurrott, Beverloo highlighted that several users with Chrome 68 can now enable native notification support to receive Chrome notifications in the Windows 10 Action Center. The experience is initially limited to 50 percent of users on Windows 10, however, it will reach all Chrome users sometime in the coming future. Users who have received the update can enable the new notification experience manually by visiting the flags page (chrome://flags) and then searching for the native notifications option.chrome notifications windows 10 action center gadgets 360 Chrome native notification

Once manually enabled, you need to restart your Chrome to start receiving notifications through the Action Center. You can also limit the number of Chrome notifications and set their priority in the Action Center. Similarly, Google has enabled the native notification experience to support Windows 10's Focus Assist feature that helps you mute notifications in case you're on a do-not-disturb mode.

Google observed that there is a slight decrease in CTR (click-through rate) after enabling the native notification support. This happens apparently since the notifications are now being pushed through the Action Center, not through Chrome browser itself. However, as Beverloo notes, CTR should come to its regular state as users get familiar with the new experience.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Windows 10 Action Center, Windows 10, Action Center, Google, Chrome
Vivo Nex
Google Chrome 68 Can Now Send Notifications via Windows 10 Action Center
