Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices

Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices

The updated Google Chrome browser carries version 90.0.4430.85.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 April 2021 18:56 IST
Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Google Chrome users are advised to install the latest update on their devices

Highlights
  • Google Chrome has been updated with a new version
  • It fixes a zero-day vulnerability that was exploited in the wild
  • Google has detailed five highly critical vulnerabilities

Google has released a update for its Chrome browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux that brings a total of seven security fixes. The list of fixes include one for a zero-day vulnerability that was exploited in the wild. The updated Chrome browser will be rolled out over the coming days, Google said in an advisory. Users are recommended to install the update as early as it reaches their devices. The search giant also credited and rewarded external security researchers who reported the vulnerabilities.

The updated Chrome browser carries version 90.0.4430.85, according to the advisory released by Google through a blog post. The update is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux devices.

In terms of security fixes, Google has detailed five of the seven highly critical vulnerabilities that are addressed by the update. The first is recorded as CVE-2021-21222 that is a heap buffer overflow in the V8 JavaScript engine, while the second one is noted under CVE-2021-21223 and is an integer overflow in Mojo interface.

The third vulnerability that the updated Chrome browser brings is defined as CVE-2021-21224, and it's a type confusion in the V8 engine. There are also the CVE-2021-21225 out-of-bounds memory access flaw in the V8 engine and the CVE-2021-21226 use-after-free in navigation.

Among the flaws that Google has fixed and detailed through its advisory, the CVE-2021-21224 was exploited in the wild. However, there aren't any details whether the issue has affected any regular Chrome users. Information about the remaining security fixes was also not provided.
“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed,” the company said.

Users can manually look for the latest update on their Chrome by going to the About Chrome settings on their devices. The browser, however, gets updated automatically soon after its latest version is rolled out from the company side.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome update, Chrome, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Related Stories

Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  4. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. Cat-Sized Dinosaur's 6cm Long Footprints Found in China
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Receives Security Fix Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Devices
  2. Realme X7 Max Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online; Could Be Rebranded Realme X7 Pro Ultra
  3. Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched
  4. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Confirmed to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, All-New Heat Dissipation System
  5. Dogecoin Price Slumps After Hashtag-Fuelled Surge to Record High
  6. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing
  7. HTC Vive Air VR Headset Design Surfaces Online, Company Says It’s Just a Concept
  8. Google Search for Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity NASA’ to Launch a Surprise on Your Screen
  9. Man Behind ‘Dude With Sign’ on Instagram to Launch NFT Collection
  10. Google Photos Will Now Let Users Add Photos, Videos to an Album While Offline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com