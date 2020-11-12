Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Receiving Update With Two Zero Day Patches

Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Receiving Update With Two Zero-Day Patches

The latest Google Chrome update brings version 86.0.4240.198.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 November 2020 14:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Receiving Update With Two Zero-Day Patches

Google Chrome users are advised to download the latest update

Highlights
  • Google Chrome fixes the vulnerabilities CVE-2020-16013 and CVE-2020-16017
  • The issues were reported by anonymous sources
  • Google Chrome for Android received a zero-day patch just last week

Google Chrome has started receiving new update that fixes two zero-day vulnerabilities discovered in the wild. The update is specifically meant for Windows, Mac, and Linux users and is the third in the series after Google released a zero-day issue-related update in October and another similar patch last week. The search giant also recently brought a zero-day vulnerability fix to the Chrome for Android a few days back. However, unlike the three earlier patches that were reported by Google's internal researchers, the two new zero-day issues were discovered by anonymous sources.

The latest Google Chrome update brings version 86.0.4240.198. As per the details provided through a blog post, the update fixes the vulnerabilities CVE-2020-16013 and CVE-2020-16017. The former is described as an inappropriate implementation in the V8 JavaScript engine and was reported on November 9. In contrast, the latter is known as a “use after free in site isolation” memory corruption bug and was reported on November 7.

Google notes that both vulnerabilities were reported by anonymous sources. However, it is unclear whether the two issues were exploited together or separately.

Chrome users are advised to look for the latest update by going to Help > About Google Chrome after clicking on the three dots button from the top-right corner of the browser window. The update is being rolled out in stages and may take some time to reach all users.

In October, Google fixed the zero-day vulnerability CVE-2020-15999 by releasing version 86.0.4240.111. That was related to an issue in the FreeType font engine that was reported by a researcher in Google's Project Zero team. The Chrome browser received the second zero-day fix last week through version 86.0.4240.183. That vulnerability was identified as CVE-2020-16009 and was related to a bug in the V8 engine.

Google last week also released the Chrome for Android version 86.0.4240.185 to fix another zero-day flaw that was identified by the Project Zero team as CVE-2020-16010 and existed in the user interface component of the browser.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome, Google, Zero Day
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Critics Call for Swift EU Antitrust Action in Joint Letter to Chief Margrethe Vestager

Related Stories

Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Receiving Update With Two Zero-Day Patches
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  2. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  3. Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick Offers on OTT Streaming for Diwali Announced
  4. Future Retail Says It Communicated With Reliance on Arbitration Order
  5. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  6. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  8. macOS Big Sur Update Coming on Thursday, Apple Announces
  9. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome for Windows, Mac, Linux Receiving Update With Two Zero-Day Patches
  2. Google Critics Call for Swift EU Antitrust Action in Joint Letter to Chief Margrethe Vestager
  3. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Live Images Allegedly Leaked; Processor, Starting Price Tipped
  4. Google Photos Unlimited Storage Ending: How to Export All Your Photos and Videos
  5. Amazon Alexa Starts Guessing What You Want to Ask; Gets Care Hub to Keep an Eye on Elderly
  6. Moto E7 Renders, Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Come With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K OTT Discount Offers for Diwali: All You Need to Know
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Needs More Time, Money to Bring Back Mars Rock Samples: Independent Panel
  9. YouTube Is Back After Worldwide Outage of About 2 Hours
  10. BMW iX Electric SUV Unveiled, Planned to Launch in US in Early 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com