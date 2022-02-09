Technology News
  Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions

Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions

Users can access Journeys by visiting the browser’s History page or by typing a related word in the address bar.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:38 IST
Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions

Photo Credit: Google

Journeys feature is rolling out now to all Chrome desktop browsers

  • Journeys is not linked to a user's Google account now
  • The Journeys feature is optional
  • New Chrome widget for Android has a shortcut to play Chrome dino game

Google Chrome is getting a bunch of new features. The desktop version of the Web browser is getting a new feature dubbed Journeys, which allows users to revisit topics they have searched previously. On top of that, Chrome is bringing new Chrome Actions into the browser. Furthermore, Google has added new Chrome widgets for Android. With Journeys, the search giant helps in organising browsing history by eliminating the process of manually trying to find previously viewed pages. Users can access Journeys by visiting the browser's History page or by typing a related word in the address bar. Chrome will then display a Resume your research option with a list of sites you have visited before.

Google on February 8 announced the addition of new features to Chrome via a blog post. With the Journeys feature, users can pick up their search journey from where they left off and arrange visited pages based on their topic or category. As per Google's blog, typing a related word in the search bar or visiting the Chrome History Journeys page, will give the option to resume the search. It will display a list of relevant sites you have visited days or weeks ago.

The option to delete Journeys or turn the feature off at any time is also available. Users can delete specific sites from their Journeys as well. None of them will be saved to the Google Account either. Google said that it will work to add Journeys across multiple devices. Journeys is now rolling out to all Chrome desktop browsers in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish.

Apart from Journeys, Google has added new Chrome Actions to let users perform more tasks directly from the Chrome address bar. Manage settings, Customize Chrome, View your Chrome history, Manage accessibility settings, Share this tab, and Play Chrome Dino game are the important new Chrome Actions announced by Google. It will help people to resolve things quickly via the address bar.

Lastly, Google has also released new Chrome widgets for Android. With this widget, users can start a search text, voice search, lens search, or open an incognito tab from the home screen without opening the Chrome. It also brings a shortcut to play the Chrome dino game. Google states that the widgets can be added by long pressing on the Chrome icon and then selecting widgets.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome Journeys, Chrome Actions, Google Chrome for Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Chrome for Desktop Gets Journeys Feature to Help Resume Past Searches, Adds New Chrome Actions
