Google Chrome Testing New ‘Explore’ Tab to Surface Content From the Web

Google Chrome is testing a new feature that will incorporate a new Explore tab onto the “New Tab” page helping the users discover content across categories right from with the browser. Available currently as an experimental flag on the Android app, the new Explore tab will offer website shortcuts for categories such as shopping, travel, entertainment, government, social, sports, and more. Google hasn’t officially announced the new Google Chrome Explore tab yet, so we have sparse details around the new feature.

To enable the feature, go to Chrome://flags on the Android browser and search for the “Explore websites” flag. Now, enable this flag, close the browser, and relaunch with a new tab. You will then be able to see the new Explore tab under the most viewed websites section. As per our initial impressions, the Explore tab shows popular websites, based on category, from India. However, it is currently not known whether this tab will be customised based on the individual’s browsing history on Google Chrome. The feature was first spotted by Android Police, which speculates that the Explore tab could just offer content tailored to locales and regions rather than individual customisation.

This appears to be another one of Google’s ways to bring content right in front of you even before you go looking for it across websites. The tech giant could end up adding some more features before it goes official in the next few weeks.

Earlier this month, a commit had revealed that Google Chrome is all set to end support for Android Jelly Bean platform that comprises of Android 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3. This platform currently makes up about 3.2 percent of the entire Android market.