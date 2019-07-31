Google looks set to let Chrome browser users create their own custom themes. Google Chrome is not just popular for browsing purposes, but the browser is also pretty popular when it comes to offering customisation options to its users. While Chrome browser does let the users express themselves by downloading colour-based theme add-ons from the Chrome Web Store, in case they want to further customise a theme or select their own colours, they have no option other than creating their own theme extension to customise the browser according to personalized tastes. All that appears set to change with this new move.

As spotted by 9to5Google, commits to the Chromium Gerrit tip that Chrome users will soon be able to easily customise the browser, that too according to their personal tastes. If you are an avid Google Chrome user then you must know that the Chrome Web Store offers many traditional themes that give customisation options to the users. But if we look at the most popular ones of the lot, those themes only lets the user adjust the colour scheme of the browser. So, to make things simpler in terms of customisation, Google has begun including a number of built-in-colour based themes behind a pair of flags, that will make customising the Chrome browser a little more personalised for the user.

If we go by a couple of code changes in the Chromium Gerrit forum, it can be seen that Google will add a built-in colour theme generator for users who like to customise their browsers according to their personal tastes. Users will be able to enable the feature from Chrome://flags, with three flags related to Chrome Colors. In practice, this will the users set a custom theme, a customised Google logo along with a customised toolbar; all this in a light or a dark shade of a colour that suits the user's liking.

As per the Chromium bug tracker, the option to create your own colour-based themes will arrive in the Colour and theme section of the Customize menu in Chrome 77 - the next version of Chrome.