Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click

Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click

Chrome users on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS can try out the feature today.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2022 15:46 IST
Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nathana Rebouças

The flag for the new tab muting UI suggests it could soon be part of the media control centre

Highlights
  • Google Chrome may let users click an icon on a tab to mute audio playback
  • The feature can be enabled on the latest version of Google Chrome Canary
  • The feature may end up as part of Chrome’s global media controls

Google Chrome is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to quickly mute a audio-playing tab with a single click. The feature is currently available for users to try out and must be enabled manually. Users can quickly mute and unmute a specific tab without switching to it, which can come in handy when tabs start playing audio unexpectedly. The click-to-mute feature is being tested and may or may not make it to a future version of Chrome, according to Google.

A Chrome flag that enables a feature allowing muting and unmuting of tabs was recently discovered by Reddit user Leopeva, and spotted by Chrome Story. The feature is currently available in the latest nightly (unstable) version of Google Chrome, also known as Google Chrome Canary. Enabling the flag allows users to quickly mute any visible tab playing audio. This can come in handy for tabs with websites that auto-play video ads, or other unwanted media playback.

google chrome mute tab ui chrome story chrome

The click-to-mute feature in action on Google Chrome Canary
Photo Credit: Chrome Story

Currently, Google Chrome shows indicators on tabs to show media status — a speaker icon shows audio is playing, while a recording icon shows a website is using the camera or microphone. Until now, users would have to right-click on a tab playing audio, then select Mute Tab. With the new tab audio muting UI control feature, users can simply click the speaker icon to quickly mute a tab.

Users who want to try out the feature will need to download and install the latest version of Chrome Canary for Windows, macOS, or Linux — they will be able to use their regular Chrome installation in parallel with Chrome Canary. Users will need to enter chrome://flags in the address bar, then search for “Tab audio muting control,” enable the flag and restart Chrome Canary. According to the flag's description, the new tab audio muting controls can be tested on macOS, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Fuchsia OS.

However, the feature which is currently available for testing may not eventually make its way to the browser. According to the Chrome flag entry, Google is comparing the use of tab muting, alongside the global media control section. The company is yet to reveal whether the feature will make its way to the tab bar, or end up in Chrome's global media controls section, which also allows users to control media playback from open tabs.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome Tab Audio Muting, Google, Chrome Canary, Tab Muting
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation

Related Stories

Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  5. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pricing Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  9. Everything We Know About Crypto Bill Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Testing ‘Tab Audio Muting UI’ Feature to Silence Tabs With One Click
  2. Google G Suite Legacy Users to Get ‘No-Cost’ Option to Move Data Before Discontinuation
  3. Poco F4 GT Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Could Be Global Variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
  4. Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores
  5. Microsoft Rides Software, Cloud Computing Demand to Boost Quarterly Profits by 21 Percent
  6. Tecno Memory Fusion Feature Rolling Out to Select Smartphones, Will Add Virtual RAM
  7. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Up to 16GB of RAM
  8. PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards
  9. iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted
  10. US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.