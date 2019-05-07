Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Set Offer Privacy Tools to Limit Online Tracking: Report

Google Chrome Set Offer Privacy Tools to Limit Online Tracking: Report

While Google's new tools are not expected to significantly curtail its ability to collect data, it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Set Offer Privacy Tools to Limit Online Tracking: Report

Alphabet's Google is set to roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cookies are small text files that follow Internet users and are used by advertisers to target consumers on the specific interests they have displayed while browsing.

While Google's new tools are not expected to significantly curtail its ability to collect data, it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals, the newspaper said.

Google's 3 billion users help make it the world's largest seller of internet ads, capturing nearly a third of all revenue, ahead of rival Facebook's 20 percent, according to research firm eMarketer.

Total digital ad spending in the United States will grow 19 percent to nearly $130 billion in 2019, according to eMarketer.

Google has been working on the cookies plan for at least six years, in stops and starts, but accelerated the work after news broke last year that personal data of Facebook users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The company is mostly targeting cookies installed by profit-seeking third parties, separate from the owner of the website a user is actively visiting, the Journal said.

Apple in 2017 stopped majority of tracking cookies on its Safari browser by default and Mozilla Corp's Firefox did the same a year later.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, WSJ, Google Chrome
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Coffee Cup Was ‘A Mistake’, HBO Confirms
Google Pixel 3a Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Official Launch Today
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Chrome Set Offer Privacy Tools to Limit Online Tracking: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. Nokia 4.2 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. HBO Confirms the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Was ‘A Mistake’
  5. Airtel TV Now Available on Web With Live TV Support
  6. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  7. Google I/O 2019 Starts Today: Here’s How to Watch the Livestream
  8. Google Pixel 3a Specifications, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting New Update in India with April Security Patch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.