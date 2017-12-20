Windows users, on Tuesday, were in for a surprise as Google released the Chrome Installer app on the Microsoft Store. But, Microsoft didn't let the listing last very long, and took down the app just hours after its release. In a statement, Microsoft cited violation of its store policies as the reason for removing the Chrome Installer app.

The Chrome Installer app had merely offered a redirect to the download link of the Chrome browser, on Google's website. The full browser is not available for download from the Microsoft Store, spoiling things for Windows 10 S users who are limited to just the Microsoft Store for app installations.

In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson explained the decision to remove the app from the Microsoft Store."We have removed the Google Chrome Installer App from Microsoft Store, as it violates our Microsoft Store policies," the spokesperson said, adding that apps should "provide unique and distinct value," and that Microsoft welcomes "Google to build a Microsoft Store browser app compliant with our Microsoft Store policies."

Google Chrome is based on the Google's Blink rendering engine, while browser apps on the Microsoft Store must use HTML and JavaScript engines provided by Windows 10 - a Windows 10 S restriction. Not a lot of Windows 10-based devices run Windows 10 S, giving Google less reason to develop a standalone app for the Microsoft Store.

It's being speculated that Google had issued the new Chrome Installer app in an effort to take on fake third-party apps that imitate the Chrome browser on the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft and Google have been fighting the browser war since long. Windows 10, in August last year, had prompted users to ditch Google Chrome and switch to Edge. In April this year, Microsoft had claimed that Edge browser offers more than 2 hours more battery life than Google Chrome. Back in 2013, Microsoft had slammed Google for poor YouTube experience on Windows Phone.

Google Chrome recently announced that it would roll out a native ad blocker on the browser from February 15, 2018. This move comes after Google formally joined the Coalition of Better Ads earlier this year.