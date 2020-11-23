Google Chrome extensions will show more detail on what data they collect, as per Google's new set of policies. The search giant put out an official blog post last week where it explained that starting from January 2021, the Chrome Web Store will show details about the data collected by the extensions, and this information will be provided straight from the developers. Developers will have to explain the kind of data they are collecting through their extensions. These new policies add to Google's Project Strobe that was announced last year to protect users and their data.

The Chrome Web Store will show more information on the data collected by extensions “in clear and easy to understand language.” Developers will have to provide this information explaining their data use practices, and display that information directly on the Chrome Web Store listing, similar to how mobile app stores have also been working to give users more information about how their data is used. This change will be implemented from January 18, 2021 and as per the official Google blog post, data disclosure collection is already available to developers.

Google is also introducing an additional policy to limit how extension developers use the data that they collecting from users. Developers will have to make sure that the use or transfer of data is for the primary benefit of the user and falls in accordance with the purpose of the extension that has been mentioned on the page. Sale of user data is now allowed and developers are not allowed to use or transfer user data for personalised advertising.

For developers who have not yet provided privacy disclosures by January 18, 2021, a notice will be shown on their Chrome Web Store listings to inform users that the developer hasn't certified that they comply with the Limited Use policy yet.

The developers who do not provide privacy disclosures by January 18, 2021 will receive a notice on their Chrome Web Store listings that will inform users of the same, and that the particular extension does not comply with the Limited Use policy yet. While this is a step in the right direction, it may not be the solution to collecting data for credit checks and moneylending.

