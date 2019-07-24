Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Beefs Up Privacy Rules for Chrome Extensions; Researcher Discovers New Loophole to Detect Incognito Mode

Google Beefs Up Privacy Rules for Chrome Extensions; Researcher Discovers New Loophole to Detect Incognito Mode

The new changes for Chrome extensions will go into effect starting October 15.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Beefs Up Privacy Rules for Chrome Extensions; Researcher Discovers New Loophole to Detect Incognito Mode

Google has expanded the requirement of posting privacy policies for Chrome extensions

Highlights
  • Chrome extensions will be required to request access to least user data
  • Google has provided guidelines for developers to adopt new changes
  • Incognito Mode flaw has been detected in Storage Quota Management API

Google has updated its User Data Policy to beef up privacy rules for third-party Chrome extensions. The new move comes as a follow-up on the Project Strobe update that the search giant announced back in late May. The Project Strobe is aimed to impose a root-and-branch review of third-party developer access to user data. In a separate development, a security researcher has found a way to detect Incognito Mode without leveraging the FileSystem API loophole that Google is set to fix through Chrome 76 later this month.

As a result of the new changes to the User Data Policy designed for Chrome Web Store, all third-party Chrome extensions will be required "to only request access to the least amount of data". Google earlier encouraged developers to request access to the least amount of data, but the new change has come into force as a requirement for all extensions.

Google has also expanded the requirement of posting privacy policies for Chrome extensions. Previously, extensions that handle personal and sensitive user data were required to post a privacy policy.

"Now, we're expanding this category to include extensions that handle user-provided content and personal communications. Of course, extensions must continue to be transparent in how they handle user data, disclosing the collection, use, and sharing of that data," Alexandre Blondin and Swagateeka Panigrahy of Chrome Product and Policy team noted in the blog post.

The two new changes to the User Data Policy of Chrome Web Store will go into effect starting October 15. Meanwhile, Google has provided guidelines for developers to make their extensions ready for the new change.

"After October 15, 2019, items that violate these updates to the User Data policy will be removed or rejected from the Web Store and will need to become compliant to be reinstated," the Chrome Product and Policy team members said.

The guidelines ask developers to either inventory the current permissions of their Chrome extensions or switch to alternatives that are "more narrowly scoped." A list of permissions used and the reasons behind their requirement should be included in the Chrome Web Store listing or within an about page section of the extension. Also, developers are required to request the new permission in the updated version of the extension if they expand the features of their extension or require new permission from end users.

For all extensions that handle "Personal or Sensitive User Data", including user-provided content and personal communications, the guidelines note that a privacy policy is mandatory. Google also asks developers to handle the user data securely, including transmitting it via modern cryptography.

Aside from the changes designed for Chrome extensions, Google is also bolstering the Incognito Mode of its Chrome browser by updating its FileSystem API. The change, which was announced last week, will be a part of Chrome 76 that's releasing on July 30. But ahead of the formal release, security researcher and PhD student Vikas Mishra claims to have found another loophole that makes the Incognito Mode trackable.

The new loophole has been spotted in the Storage Quota Management API that is designed to let Web apps understand how much temporary storage space they can use on the browser and how much of the allotted space remains available.

The researcher explains that in the regular browsing mode, a Web app can use a maximum of 1GB, which is 50 percent of the total available space available to all Web apps. When switched to the Incognito Mode, the storage allotment reduced to a maximum of 120MB. Now, the researcher says that for getting 120MB of storage quota in non-Incognito Mode, the Web app should be used on a system with a 2.4GB hard drive that is not common nowadays.

It is, thus, safe to presume that developers would be able to track the status of the Incognito Mode on Chrome browser if a Web app reports only having up to 120MB of allocated storage space using the Storage Quota Management API.

However, it is worth mentioning here that developers leveraging the loophole within the Storage Quota Management API would only be able to detect whether a user is on the Incognito Mode or using the regular browsing mode. This means the reported flaw won't provide any access to user data or browsing patterns.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome Web Store, Chrome, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LightSail 2 Successfully Deploys Solar Sail One Month After Launch
Leica V-Lux 5 Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom Launched in India at Rs. 98,000
Honor Smartphones
Google Beefs Up Privacy Rules for Chrome Extensions; Researcher Discovers New Loophole to Detect Incognito Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  5. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  7. iPhone 11 to Sport A13 Chip, Triple Cameras, New Taptic Engine: Report
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  9. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Bookings Open in India With Cashback, Other Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Spain Court Rules Food-Delivery Couriers Are Employees, Not Freelancers
  2. LinkedIn Moving to Microsoft Azure Three Years After Acquisition
  3. WhatsApp Unveils Privacy Education Partnership in India
  4. Nest Hub Max Smart Display May Go on Sale September 9
  5. Nintendo to Offer Free Repairs, Refunds to Those Affected by 'Joy-Con Drift' Issue: Report
  6. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Acqui-Hire AI Music Startup Jukedeck
  7. Nokia Mobile Fan Festival Offers Gift Cards Worth up to Rs. 4,000 on Nokia Phones, Free Screen Replacement, and More
  8. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Next on July 30: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  9. MacBook Pro 16-Inch Model Coming This October With a $3,000 Price Tag: Report
  10. Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.