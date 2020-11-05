Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions

Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions

The extension could also launch for Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple’s Safari.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 5 November 2020 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions

Google's ditching of its iconic app logos has not gone down well with many users

Highlights
  • New Google Chrome extension brings old app icons back on browser tabs
  • It works for Google Drive, Maps, Calendar, Meet, and Gmail tabs
  • But Google Sheets and Slides show wrong icons

A new Google Chrome extension can turn the new Google Workspace icons into their old G Suite versions. Google has been bringing new icons to all its productivity apps as it rebrands G Suite into Google Workspace. Gmail, Drive, Maps, Home, Calendar and Meet — all the iconic logos have succumbed to a new look and a confusingly similar colour scheme. It's Google's take on homogenising everything under a single mother app. But if you're not a fan of its changes, there's a way of getting the old icons back. A new Google Chrome extension can do the trick - sort of. It won't change the icons on the app pages, but differentiating the Gmail tab from the Docs tab on the Chrome browser definitely becomes easier.

The new extension named ‘Restore old Google icons', developed by product designer Claudio Postinghel, was released on November 2. But its first version is far from perfect. The green Google Sheets icon, or instance, turns into blue Google Notes icon. The yellow icon of Goole Slides also goes through the same fate.

Postinghel, on the support page of the Chrome web store, said that he is working on a new version to fix the two icons. To another user asking if the extension is available on other browsers, he said that the extension will soon be rolled out for Mozilla Firefox, followed by support for Apple's Safari and Microsoft Edge. But the rebranding of apps with new icons is not the only thing Google has been tinkering with. The company has also announced that it will soon be killing off all of its Chrome apps accessible through the Chrome web store.

The migration has begun, and Google Keep Chrome app is the latest to fall. Google said that it will end support for the app in February next year. The notice of its migration from an individual app to a web-based (hosted) app is up on the Google Keep app's homepage. Offline access to notes will continue to be available on Google Keep's mobile app, it will no longer be available on the desktop app. The migration next year will also end Keep's lock screen integration.

Google plans to do this for all the Chrome apps soon. The decision to repackage all its Chrome apps into hosted apps was announced back in 2016. In other news of Google's rejigging its productivity apps, Google will also be transitioning its users from Hangouts to Google Chat under the new Google Workspace.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google icons, G Suite, Google Workspace, Google Chrome
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count

Related Stories

Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  3. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  4. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  6. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  8. Redmi Note 9 Variant Tipped to Come With High Display Refresh Rate
  9. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
  10. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions
  2. Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count
  3. Qualcomm Forecasts Ballooning 5G Sales, Posts Largest Revenue Earnings
  4. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Price Cuts on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, More
  6. DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched
  7. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  8. Radio Burst From Within Milky Way May Help Solve Cosmic Mystery
  9. TikTok Ban: US Judge Unsure if He Has Grounds to Issue New Injunction
  10. WhatsApp New Android Beta Hints at Active Development of Vacation Mode Feature for Archived Chats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com