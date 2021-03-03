Technology News
  Google Chrome Rolling Out Customisable User Profiles for Easier Switching

Google Chrome Rolling Out Customisable User Profiles for Easier Switching

Articles that users want to read later can be can now be added on Chrome on Android and desktop.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2021 11:26 IST


Photo Credit: Google

Users can choose their profile when they restart Chrome

  • The update is being rolled out for Google Chrome for desktop.
  • Each profile can have separate bookmarks, and saved passwords
  • Google Chrome may soon use HTTPS as default

Google Chrome is rolling out an update that will allow users to customise profiles within the browser using colours and backgrounds. This is aimed at making it easier for users to swap between these profiles and keep their personal space within the browser. This will help people keep their profiles organised just the way they want them. Users can also access their Chrome profiles on your other devices by synching them. The update is being rolled out for Google Chrome for desktop.

This colour-coded multiple profile feature on Google Chrome is handy especially in cases where a single machine is used for both work and personal browsing. As per a blog post by the company, the user can create two profiles and quickly switch between the ones they need to access. It can also come handy where different family members use a single computer to get their work done. Each member can create a colour-coded profile in the browser, and access a personal space within Chrome. When you are using the browser, the colour and background will make it clear whether you're logged into the correct profile or not.

By personal space, Google means that each profile on Chrome can have a colour scheme and background, bookmarks, and the saved passwords of a particular user. In layman's terms, all the members of your family can have a user profile on Chrome on the same PC, and it can be accessed without cluttering the browser. Users can choose their profile, or the ones they want when they restart Chrome. Furthermore, this update also allows users to add all those articles that they want to read later, to their reading list in Chrome on Android and desktop.

Recently, a report by ZDNet also said that Google Chrome browser will soon try to use HTTPS as default when HTTPS is available. This is aimed at increasing the browser safety. The report says that these changes will arrive in Chrome 90, which is scheduled to be released in mid-April this year.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
