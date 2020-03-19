Technology News
loading

Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus

The Chrome development team acknowledged that "adjusted work schedules" caused the delays.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 19 March 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in delay in upcoming releases by Google

Highlights
  • Google has paused the upcoming releases of Chrome and Chrome OS
  • Chrome version 81 is currently in beta testing
  • We'll prioritise updates related to security: Google

With most employees now working from home, Google has paused the upcoming releases of Chrome and Chrome Operating System (OS) and decided to keep the existing and essential software up and running globally.

The Chrome development team acknowledged that "adjusted work schedules" have led the tech giant to hit pause button on the "upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases."

"Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, and reliable for anyone who depends on them. We'll prioritise updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned," the Chrome Developers team tweeted late Wednesday.

Chrome version 81 is currently in beta testing.

Google also said that Android app reviews will take more time as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced in-office staff.

The delay is understandable as in the case of new software releases, bugs are often reported and with reduced staff, it would be difficult for Google to address those vulnerability concerns, if these arise.

Google-owned YouTube has also said that it would rely more on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to moderate content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome OS
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
Dating in the Time of Coronavirus: Chat Online, Meet Much Later

Related Stories

Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Dating in the Time of Coronavirus: Chat Online, Meet Much Later
  8. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  9. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  10. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  3. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  5. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
  6. Apple Brings New Looks for iPhone 11, iPad, and Apple Watch With New Cases and Bands
  7. Friends Reunion Special Might Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case With Trackpad for 7th Gen iPads Launched: All Details
  9. Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 7,490
  10. Oppo's New Age-Based System to Combat Smartphone Gaming Addiction: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.