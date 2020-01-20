Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer

Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer

Google Chrome would soon avoid unnecessary media caching to help you get more battery life on your laptop.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 19:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer

Google Chrome would soon leverage the suggestions provided by Microsoft’s software engineer

Highlights
  • Google Chrome faces battery usage concerns
  • These are likely to be addressed by Chrome engineers soon
  • Microsoft’s engineer suggested some changes to Chrome team

Microsoft has embraced Chromium engine for its Edge browser. But inclining towards Chromium doesn't mean that it would only enhance the Web browsing experience on Microsoft's offering, it's likely to bring some improvements to Google's Chrome as well. One of those appears to be the development to address ongoing battery usage concerns on Chrome browser. A Chrome engineer has revealed that Google is implementing the changes suggested by Microsoft to improve battery usage on its browser. The Redmond company is claimed to have made over 1,900 contributions to the Chromium project across areas such as accessibility and modern input including touch, speech, and digital inking.

As noticed by Windows-focussed blog Windows Latest, Microsoft's senior software engineer Shawn Pickett submitted a commit for approval last week that was aimed to help Chrome developers reduce battery usage of the browser by avoiding unnecessary media caching. The commit has been taken into consideration by the Chrome team.

Pickett while describing the proposed implementation mentioned that Google needs to add a check to verify if the device is running on battery and is not connected to AC power to change the caching behaviour.

“Since the entire change is under a feature key, the idea is to verify that the reduction in media caching does not lead to any discernible difference in user-facing functionality between the scenarios during the testing trials,” the engineer wrote in the commit.

Additionally, he specified that what Chrome requires to improve battery usage is to compare the HTTP response content size to the backend maximum file size. “If the content size is larger than the maximum file size, then we will not cache the content. This check is outside of the power check and feature flag, so we do this in all cases,” Pickett explained.

A Chrome engineer, who goes by the pseudonym “Chrome Cunningham” on the Chromium platform, has confirmed that Google is planning to consider the suggestions made by the Edge engineer and kick off the engineer in Chrome.

That being said, Google is yet to detail the changes that it would impose to optimise battery usage on Chrome.

Last week, Microsoft made its Edge browser based on Chromium out of preview and provided its download package for both Windows and macOS users. The company was previously relying on EdgeHTML browser engine, though it decided to move to the open-source development in December 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Chromium, Microsoft, Google, Chrome
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oxygen on the Moon? ESA Prototypes Plant That Extracts Oxygen From Lunar Soil

Related Stories

Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  2. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  3. Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Rickshaws in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone May Not Be as Expensive as Galaxy Fold
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  7. Jio Reportedly Enters UPI Payments Space to Counter Google Pay, WhatsApp
  8. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  9. Asteroid Twice the Size of Big Ben to Skim Past Earth Today
  10. Jio Witnessed 22 Million Heavy Voice Subscribers Churn Last Quarter: Analyst
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Set to Deploy Battery Usage Improvements Suggested by Microsoft’s Edge Engineer
  2. Oxygen on the Moon? ESA Prototypes Plant That Extracts Oxygen From Lunar Soil
  3. Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Globally, Including India
  4. Hacker Leaks Passwords for 500,000 Internet-Connected Devices: Report
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Global Corporate Tax System Must Be Overhauled
  6. Android R Developer Preview Spotted Running on Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.