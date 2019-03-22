Google has introduced new flags to test out swiping gestures for back-and-forth navigation on its Chrome browser. A left or right swipe on your Android Chrome browser will allow users to go back or forward their browsing history. The flag is not only available in the Dev and Canary channels, but also on Chrome Beta and Stable versions as well. The flag for the former two is under a different name, and the flag for the latter two is under a different name. Separately, Google is also testing new poly-art style profile pictures in the latest Chrome Canary channel for Linux, Mac, and Windows.

The Chrome swipe navigation flag was spotted by Android Police, and on the Dev and Canary channels it is named ‘Overscroll history navigation' with the URL as chrome://flags/#overscroll-history-nagivation. In the Chrome Beta and Stable versions, the flag shows up under a different name – History navigation with gesture. Its URL is chrome://flags/#enable-gesture-navigation.

Once you enable this flag, you will be able to use this swipe feature, although you may have to ‘overscroll' sideways a little more than what would feel normal. The report states that a swipe from left to right goes back to the previous page in the tab's history, while one from the right to the left goes forward.

Photo Credit: Android Police

Furthermore, Chrome Canary v75 for Linux, Mac, and Windows also replaces default blank heads for profile pictures with 11 new poly-art style animals, brought over from Chrome OS This includes a cat, dog, dragon, elephant, fox, monkey, panda, penguin, butterfly, rabbit, and even a unicorn. These new options are live in the latest Canary channel and should make its way in the future stable versions of Chrome. Earlier, Chrome allowed users to choose between emojis for a profile picture, but these new poly-art style animals are refreshing choices for users. This was spotted first by 9to5Google.

Of course, this only applies if you're signed out in Chrome, and all those who have signed into the browser will see their Google account's profile picture only. If you're signed out and do not wish to see the blank head (and are on the latest Canary channel), head to chrome://settings/manageProfile, to choose from one of the 11 new choices.