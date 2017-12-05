Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Chrome for Android to Soon Get HDR Video Playback Support

 
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Chrome for Android to Soon Get HDR Video Playback Support

Highlights

  • Google Chrome joins Netflix and Youtube to have HDR support
  • You can access it on HDR-capable smartphones
  • Flagships from Samsung, LG and, Sony support the new feature

Google Chrome for Android looks set to joining the ranks of mobile apps that offer HDR video playback support, such as YouTube and Netflix among others. HDR or High Dynamic Range helps enhance colour and contrast and gives a more realistic feel compared to the usual standard dynamic range present. The feature was spotted in the Chromium Gerrit, and can be expected to arrive in a future update to the mobile browser.

An HDR-capable smartphone is required to access the new feature, a lot of devices are now available in the market including the flagship phones from Sony (Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1), the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as Galaxy Note 8. Two updates to the Chromium Gerrit were spotted by XDA Developers, pointing to the upcoming addition of HDR video playback support for Google Chrome on Android.

Not a lot of content with HDR video capabilities is available but expect a lot of it to roll out now that the update is official on Google Chrome for Android. Earlier, apps like YouTube and Netflix have already added support for HDR, giving select videos superior colour quality - of course, for the two apps, video viewing is their primary task.

With support expanding to a popular mobile Web browser like Google Chrome, you will now be able to scout the entire web for HDR content and view it with the browser’s inbuilt video player on Android.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google Chrome for Android, HDR, HDR video
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Specifications Leaked
Jio 4G Download Speed Hits All-Time High of 21.9Mbps, TRAI Data Shows
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Chrome for Android to Soon Get HDR Video Playback Support
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  2. Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant
  3. How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Officially Unveiled Ahead of Thursday Launch
  5. Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  7. Redmi 5 Unveiled, WhatsApp Restricted Groups, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  9. New Google App Offers a Unified Google Experience on Low-End Smartphones
  10. Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.