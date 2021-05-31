Technology News
  Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool in the Sharing Menu

Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool in the Sharing Menu

Google Chrome for Android's new screenshot tool is part of the Chrome 91 update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 May 2021 18:01 IST
Google released Chrome 91 for Android last week

Highlights
  • Chrome 91 on Android receives a new tool in the sharing menu
  • Screenshots can be cropped, drawn on, or can have text added to it
  • Google revamped the sharing menu in Chrome for Android in August 2020

Google Chrome for Android is getting a new built-in Screenshot tool. The new option appears in the sharing menu in the bottom row along with Copy Link, Send to Your Devices, QR Code, and Print. The new tool seems to be a part of the Chrome 91 update for Android that was recently released by Google. The screenshot tool is an addition to Google's revamped 'Sharing Menu' that was introduced last year. The new feature should make it easier to take screenshots of webpages.

The new screenshot tool in Chrome for Android has apparently been made available with the recently released Chrome 91 update. The screenshot tool was spotted by 9to5Google. Gadgets 360 was also independently able to verify the feature on different Android smartphones. The tool is part of the 'Sharing Menu' that Google introduced with an update for Chrome back in August 2020 across devices.

Chrome 91's new screenshot tool will be part of the Sharing Menu

The 'Sharing Menu' in Chrome for Android has been reorganised and it now has three rows. The top row shows the page name, URL, and a favicon of the current webpage. The middle row is a list of the top social apps the user has on their device. At the bottom of the row is a list of options including the new Screenshot, along with Copy Link, Send to Your Devices, QR Code, and Print.

Once a user clicks on the Screenshot option, the app takes a screenshot of the entire webpage including the address bar on the top. The app then shows three options at the bottom of the screen namely: Crop, Text, and Draw.

The Crop feature allows users to freely crop the screenshot as per their requirements. However, there is no visible option to lock the aspect ratio of the image at present. The second option is for adding Text to the image. Upon clicking it, Chrome for Android provides users with a text box. Draw allows users to freely draw on the screenshot using their finger and also change the size of the brush. Users can also select the colour of the text or the gestures drawn on the image.

After the user has modified the screenshot, clicking on Next on the top right corner of the screen leads users to three options that are Share this screenshot, Save to device only, or Delete.

Satvik Khare
