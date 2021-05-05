Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10

Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10

Google Chrome’s new move is aimed at reducing commonly processed exploitation attacks.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 May 2021 17:33 IST
Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10

Google Chrome will be able to restrict exploitation attacks using hardware-based tech

Highlights
  • Google Chrome has brought support for hardware-enforced stack protection
  • The technology was initially available on Windows 10
  • It can stop the execution of malicious code by hackers

Google Chrome has enhanced user data security by enabling hardware-enforced stack protection technology that was first adopted on Windows 10 last year. The enhanced security on the browser can help restrict attackers from exploiting security bugs on the system. The hardware-enforced stack protection technology works with computers based on Windows 20H1 (December Update) or later, running on processors with Control-flow Enforcement Technology (CET) such as AMD Zen 3 Ryzen and 11th-generation Intel CPUs. It is also a part of Chrome 90, the browser version that Google released last month.

Although Google Chrome already has a multi-process architecture that reduces the severity of a bug, stack protection is designed to further enhance security by using the CET chip security extension. This enables the CPU to maintain a shadow stack along with the existing stack that cannot be directly manipulated by normal program code.

The stack protection technology is designed to provide security against exploitation techniques such as Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) and Jump Oriented Programming (JOP). Both these techniques are often used by attackers to gain access to a system by executing malicious code through a browser. The technology may allow an attacker to execute a small fragment of their code but is crafted to stop them when they try to run the malicious code fully.

Having said that, Google does acknowledge that stack protection can be bypassed in some contexts. It is, thus, working to bring another Windows-focussed technology called Control Flow Guard (CFG) that further reduces the scope of getting exploited by attackers.

If you have a Windows 10 system with CET-compatible CPU, you can check if Chrome is using the hardware-enforced protection through Windows Task Manager. It can be viewed by going to Details > Select Columns and enabling the Hardware-enforced Stack Protection option from the Task Manager application.

Similar to Google's efforts, Microsoft in February enabled support for Intel's CET within Edge 90 (Canary). Mozilla is also working on enabling CET support to offer the same hardware protection on its Firefox browser.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome 90, Google, Chrome, Hardware enforced stack protection, Control flow Enforcement Technology, Windows 10
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony May Have Discontinued Its A-Mount DSLR Cameras, E-Commerce Listing Suggests

Related Stories

Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  3. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  4. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  7. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  9. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Tipped to Come With 15W Charging Support
  3. YouTube Automatic Translation Feature Allows Users to Browse Videos in Their Native Language: Report
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up
  5. Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped
  7. Microsoft Counterfit Tool for Testing Security of AI Systems Released as Open-Source Project
  8. 100-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Dinosaur Bones Discovered in Meghalaya: Researchers
  9. China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
  10. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com