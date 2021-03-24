Google Chrome's latest update makes the Web browser even faster and more secure than before. The browser will use HTTPS instead of HTTP to make navigation faster between webpages. HTTP stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol and the addition of S at the end of HTTPS stands for Secure. Adding the S to the end of HTTP helps users securely browse the Internet as it protects all communication and information of the user. Chrome has also been urging the Internet to adopt HTTPS for a long time now.

Through a post on the Chromium Blog, Google made it clear that all address bar entries that do not include any protocol will automatically get the https:// protocol. The blog post also mentioned that if a user visits a particular website for the first time, Chrome will automatically select the HTTPS protocol instead of HTTP when the user enters the website in the address bar. Along with being more secure and private, HTTPS also allows for faster connectivity to the website as the browser won't need to navigate from HTTP to HTTPS.

Chrome will revert back to HTTP if a website doesn't support HTTPS protocol. Also, Chrome will stick to HTTP for IP addresses, single label domains, and reserved hostnames. The changes are being rolled out to Chrome 90 for Chrome Desktop and Chrome for Android. The release for Chrome on iOS will happen later.

In other Chrome-related news, Google updated the Chrome for Android browser to feature faster load times, use fewer resources, and will load up to 13 percent faster than before. Google also announced that Chrome for Android users will be able to preview pages before fully opening them in the same or a new tab if they wish to do so. Both these features will be available with Chrome 89 on Android.

