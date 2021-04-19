Technology News
loading
  • Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage

The feature was first launched as a Chrome browser extension called “Link to Text”.

By ANI | Updated: 19 April 2021 18:06 IST
Google has now added the feature within Chrome itself

Highlights
  • This feature is, however, rolling out to some users as an experiment
  • "Copy link to highlight'' feature is already available on desktop
  • The feature will be soon available to iOS users too

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension - Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier.

As per reports, first launched as a browser extension titled ''Link to Text'' fragment last year, Google has now added the feature within Chrome itself.

This feature is, however, rolling out to some users as an experiment.

According to a blog post from Google product manager Kayce Hawkins, one has to follow the below-mentioned steps to update the new feature:

"Visit a web page, highlight the text you want to create a link to, right click, and select ''copy link to highlight''. A URL ending in a pound sign will be generated, which you can then share with others. When they open the link, they''ll be sent to the specific highlighted section instead of the beginning of the page."

The search engine giant had elaborated that the ''copy link to highlight'' feature is already available on desktop and Android devices for some users. However, the feature will be soon available to iOS users too, the company informed.
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome
NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful

Related Stories

