Google Chrome 89 Getting Live Caption Feature on Desktop

Live Caption feature can be found under in the Accessibility sub menu under Settings.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 March 2021 16:36 IST
Google Live Caption was previously exclusive to Pixel phones

Highlights
  • Google Live Caption is currently available only in English
  • It is also available in smartphones running Android 10 or above
  • Google Live Caption was spotted in a Chromium Gerrit code

Google's Live Caption feature, that was initially exclusive to Pixel 4 smartphones, is now rolling out for Google Chrome 89 on desktop. The feature was later rolled out to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and non-Pixel smartphones. However, it remained exclusive to handsets running on Android 10 or above. Live Caption automatically displays the captions of the media playing on your smartphone, and the update has now expanded its scope on the desktop app. Live Caption is only available for English language as of now.

The Live Caption update, was first spotted by XDA Developers, can be found in Settings > Advanced > Accessibility. You will need to update your browser to gain access to the feature. If you have Google Chrome 89 installed, you will see the Live Caption toggle on the top of the list. You may need to restart the browser if you can't see the Live Caption toggle on Chrome 89.

Google's Live Captions feature is helpful in noisy situations where you cannot listen to the audio clearly, or at night when you have to keep the volume of your laptop at lower levels. It's a handy tool for those who are hard of hearing, or when you have problems in understanding the accent of the person speaking in a video. The first development in this regard was spotted in a code carried out on Chromium Gerrit. Its description hinted at the arrival of Live Captions feature on Chrome 89.

Live Caption for English language was previously available on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, but recently the feature was rolled out to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Further reading: Google Live Caption, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
