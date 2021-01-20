Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords

Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords

Google Chrome 88 is rolling out with a more secure password protection feature for desktop and iOS.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 January 2021 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords

Google Chrome 88 password feature builds on new features launched last year

Highlights
  • Google Chrome 88 will roll out over the coming weeks
  • The feature will soon come on Chrome for Android
  • Chrome to also have iOS-like biometric authentication on Android soon

Google Chrome 88 is now rolling out globally with a new and more secure password protection feature, the company has said. Google says that the new feature will allow users to check, identify, and fix weak passwords in one place. This update essentially gives users greater control over their saved passwords. Google says Chrome 88 with its new features will be rolling out over the “coming weeks” and will keep getting new features throughout 2021.

As per a blog post by Google, the new feature in Chrome 88 builds on features first launched in 2020. The Google Chrome password manager can already save a user's credentials for multiple platforms and prompts if a password is weak. The new update will allow users to quickly check, identify, and fix weak passwords right from Chrome Settings. This means that users can fix multiple weak passwords in one place.

To check passwords in Chrome 88, users have to click on their profile image and then click the “key” icon. Alternatively, users can type chrome://settings/passwords in the address bar. From there users can click Check Password and Google Chrome will search for weak passwords. Once done, users can change weak or compromised passwords easily. The update is currently being rolled out on desktop and iOS. Google says that Chrome's Android app will also be getting this feature soon.

The Google blog post says that Chrome's Safety Check is used 14 million times every week and that it saw 37 percent reduction in compromised credentials stored in Chrome after the “improvements launched in 2020”. It also says that Chrome on Android will soon have Chrome on iOS-like biometric authentication for secure password filling.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google Chrome 88, Google, Android, iOS
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD With Up to 560MBps Read Speeds, Up to 530MBps Write Speeds Launched
Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  3. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  7. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  8. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  9. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
  2. Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD With Up to 560MBps Read Speeds, Up to 530MBps Write Speeds Launched
  3. Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch
  4. General Motors Teams Up With Microsoft to Accelerate Rollout of Electric, Self-Driving Cars
  5. Lupin Tops Queen’s Gambit Views on Netflix, on Track for Record 70 Million Views Worldwide
  6. Alibaba's Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since October in Online Meeting, State Media Reports
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC With a Clock Speed of 3.2GHz Launched
  8. Motorola Edge S Launch Set for January 26, Will Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. Twitter to Reset @POTUS Account Today Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration
  10. Dunzo Raises $40 Million in Funds From Google, More Investors as It Rides Pandemic-Induced Surge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com