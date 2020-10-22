Technology News
Chrome 86 Enforces Quieter UI on Sites With Abusive Notifications

Google asserts that the treatment only applies to sites that try to trick users into accepting the notification permission for malicious purposes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 October 2020 14:23 IST
Chrome 86 Enforces Quieter UI on Sites With Abusive Notifications

Google will search for abusive sites and enforce new notifications UI automatically

Highlights
  • Google says it will email site owners of this change
  • These sites will get 30 days grace period to change the behavio
  • The new UI will block notifications automatically

Google Chrome is coming down hard on abusive notifications by bringing enforcements that explicitly discourage users to allow notifications from websites that have a history of sending messages containing abusive content. With Chrome 86, when Google will detect abusive notification content from an origin, it will automatically display the permission requests using a quieter UI. Google's automated web crawling service will occasionally evaluate sites by subscribing to their notifications and flag them if they are found to practice unethical notification behaviour.

The tech giant explains in its blog that a new quieter UI has been introduced for keeping Chrome user's browsing experience safe. Google asserts that the treatment applies only to those sites that try to trick users into accepting the notification permission for malicious purposes, like sending malware or mimicking system messages to obtain user login credentials. For these sites, the notification bell icon will be muted, and clicking on it will display a dialogue box that says notifications have been blocked. It reads, “This site may be trying to trick you into allowing intrusive notifications.” The user is then given the option to allow notifications anyway or to continue blocking them. The new notifications UI tweak is rolling out for mobile and desktop users both.

ezgifcom gif maker Chrome 86

Chrome 86 comes down hard on sites that send malicious content through notifications

Google will take comprehensive steps to ascertain these threat sites. The company explains on its blog, “Google's automated web crawling service will occasionally subscribe to website push notifications if the push permission is requested. Notifications that are sent to the automated Chrome instances, using Safe Browsing technology, will be evaluated for abusive content, and sites sending abusive notifications will be flagged for enforcement if the issue is unresolved.”

Google will also send an email to these site owners and users in the site's Search Console at least 30 calendar days prior to the start of enforcement. The website can then address their notification issues in this 30-day grace period and request another review. It has also published a useful guide for site owners to quickly fix the abusive notifications problem.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome 86, Site Notifications
Chrome 86 Enforces Quieter UI on Sites With Abusive Notifications
Comment
 
 

