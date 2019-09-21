Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android

Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android

Chrome for Android users will be able to drag tabs one on top the other on a grid-like view.

By | Updated: 21 September 2019 19:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Highlights
  • Chrome 77 rolled out on desktop and Android earlier this month
  • Chrome for desktop now has better customisation options
  • Chrome for Android has received tap grouping

Google rolled out the Chrome 77 update for Android, Windows, Linux, and iOS platforms earlier this month, and now the company has announced the latest update to the browser, bringing in new features for tab management and theming.

The new update is bringing a new grid layout, aimed at making it easier for users to select tabs and preview thumbnails of open tabs.

With the latest update, Chrome for Android users will be able to drag tabs one on top the other on a grid-like view and organize tabs in a simpler way than before.

"If you have so many tabs open on your laptop that you can't read the page titles any more (guilty!), you can now preview your tabs by hovering over them with your cursor. For now, you'll see the page title, and soon you'll see a thumbnail of the page too," Google wrote in a blog post recently.

The US-based search engine giant is also planning to tweak the Chrome address bar to show results faster.

"Chrome's address bar helps you get to your results faster than ever. Now on both desktop and Android, answers will show up inside the address bar where you type your query-whether you're looking for results about sporting events or instant answers about the local weather or translations of a foreign word," it said.

Google is also adding in more colour customisations for Chrome themes, the tool will let users change the colour of the entire browser.

"If plants and nature help you relax and unwind, change the background of your new tab page to floral design. If you draw energy from the colour yellow, use Chrome's new colour customisation tool to change the colour of your entire browser to the shade that brings you bliss," the company added.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome, Chrome for Android, Google
PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update Brings Golden Woods Map in India , More; Amazon Prime Benefits Now Include PUBG Mobile Game Add-Ons
Honor Smartphones
Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Getting Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  3. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  4. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  5. iPhone 11 Series' New Battery Management System Reduces Performance Impact
  6. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  7. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  9. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android
  2. PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update Brings Golden Woods Map in India , More; Amazon Prime Benefits Now Include PUBG Mobile Game Add-Ons
  3. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  4. Facebook to Press on With Libra Launch Next Year: Exec
  5. Uber Awaits Renewal Decision on Vital London Licence, Just 5 Days Before Expiry
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India
  7. iPhone 11 Series Has a New Hardware, Software Management System to Reduce Performance Impacts as Battery Ages: Apple
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Offline Stores: Offers
  9. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  10. Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.