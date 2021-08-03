Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion Focused Emoji Set With Gender Neutral Options

Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options

Google Chat emoji skin tone and gender preferences can be saved for future communication.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 August 2021 15:23 IST
Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options

Photo Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Two screenshots shows the emoji picking experience on an Android phone

Highlights
  • The emoji set in Google chat is getting updated to the latest version
  • The feature is being gradually rolled out to Android devices
  • The emoji set is available to Google Workspace customers

Google Chat is updating its current set of emojis to the latest version. The updated set of emojis is designed to ramp up the diversity and inclusion quotient of communicating via expressions. The gradual rollout of the update started on August 2 to Android devices. The update will be available to Google Chat for Web and iOS in the coming weeks. Earlier today, Google announced the launch of Tensor, its custom SoC that will power the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The emoji set in Google Chat is getting updated to Emoji 13.1 version. Google said in a Workspace Updates blog that the diversity- and inclusion-focused set comes with the addition of a gender-neutral option for gender-modifiable emojis. Emoji skin tone and gender preferences can also be saved for reference per individual emoji.

The feature's gradual rolled began August 2 for Android and it may take up to 15 days for feature to reach all devices. The emoji set is available to Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business customers. The tech giant said that the feature will become available on Google Chat for Web and iOS in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, August 3, Google unveiled Tensor, the company's in-house designed custom processor. Tensor will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones although the upcoming Pixel 5a models will still have a Qualcomm processor. The launch of Tensor will mark a shift for the company away from Qualcomm's technology that has powered the search giant's Android devices for more than 15 years.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chat, Android
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect

Related Stories

Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 Announcement Today: How to Check Online
  3. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  4. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Ola Scooter Electric Vehicle to Launch in India on August 15
  7. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  10. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pearson+ App-Based Subscription Service for Digital Textbooks Announced
  2. Alexa Can Now Locate COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Centres in India: Here’s How
  3. Google Chat Update Brings Inclusion-Focused Emoji Set With Gender-Neutral Options
  4. iQoo 8 Series to Launch on August 17: What to Expect
  5. Xiaomi Becomes Number 1 Smartphone Vendor in Europe, Overtakes Samsung in Q2 2021: Strategy Analytics
  6. Ether Could Outperform Bitcoin With Upgrades, DeFi Usage: Pantera Capital
  7. Twitter Now Lets Users Log In/ Sign Up via Google Account, Apple ID
  8. Jio, MG Motor Partner for Connected Car Solutions in Upcoming SUVs
  9. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Tipped Once Again Ahead of August 11 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com