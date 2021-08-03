Google Chat is updating its current set of emojis to the latest version. The updated set of emojis is designed to ramp up the diversity and inclusion quotient of communicating via expressions. The gradual rollout of the update started on August 2 to Android devices. The update will be available to Google Chat for Web and iOS in the coming weeks. Earlier today, Google announced the launch of Tensor, its custom SoC that will power the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The emoji set in Google Chat is getting updated to Emoji 13.1 version. Google said in a Workspace Updates blog that the diversity- and inclusion-focused set comes with the addition of a gender-neutral option for gender-modifiable emojis. Emoji skin tone and gender preferences can also be saved for reference per individual emoji.

The feature's gradual rolled began August 2 for Android and it may take up to 15 days for feature to reach all devices. The emoji set is available to Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business customers. The tech giant said that the feature will become available on Google Chat for Web and iOS in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, August 3, Google unveiled Tensor, the company's in-house designed custom processor. Tensor will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones although the upcoming Pixel 5a models will still have a Qualcomm processor. The launch of Tensor will mark a shift for the company away from Qualcomm's technology that has powered the search giant's Android devices for more than 15 years.