Technology News
loading

Google May Integrate Chat into Gmail Apps for Android, iOS

Google integrated Meet into Gmail for desktop in May, allowing users to start or join a meeting straight from Gmail.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 July 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google May Integrate Chat into Gmail Apps for Android, iOS

Both Google Meet and Chat integrations in Gmail app may soon arrive on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Google reportedly working on integrating Chat into Gmail mobile app
  • Strings of code suggesting this were spotted in the latest Gmail app
  • There is no timeline on when this integration will happen

Google seems to be working on bringing Chat to Gmail for Android and iOS, following reports of it bringing Google Meet to the mobile app. Google shared last month that it will soon be adding a Google Meet tab in the Android and iOS version of Gmail and now, a new report suggests Chat will also be integrated into the Gmail mobile app. The development was spotted in the code for the latest Gmail app that shows strings for “Chat” and “Rooms.”

As per the report by 9to5Google, decompiling the latest Gmail app uploaded to the Google Play store showed strings of code that suggest Google Chat integration is coming to the mobile app. The report states that there were onboarding strings for “Chat” and “Rooms” in the code. ‘Chat' is said to be for one-to-one conversations while ‘Rooms' is said to be for group collaborations. Both consumer and enterprise accounts seem to have their own introductory prompts, which as per the report, suggests that this integration will be pushed to all Gmail app users.

Last month, Google announced that it will be bringing Google Meet integration to Gmail for Android and iOS. It was said that users will be able to join meetings with the Gmail app by tapping the Meet link in Google Calendar or through a link shared via email, Google Chat, or third-party applications. At the time, Google said that the integration will take place in the coming weeks.

With the latest report, which also does not state a timeline for Chat integration, shows strings of code for Meet in the Gmail app for Android as well. As of now, it is unclear if both the features, Meet and Chat, will be integrated at the same time but that seems unlikely. The report adds that users should be able to disable both services in the Gmail app.

 

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, GMail, IOS, Google Meet
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea
Tencent Launches New US Game Studio, LightSpeed LA, for Global Appeal

Related Stories

Google May Integrate Chat into Gmail Apps for Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
  4. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  5. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  6. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  7. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  8. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  10. OnePlus TV U Series (55U1) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED With 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ Support Launched by Xiaomi
  2. Tencent Launches New US Game Studio, LightSpeed LA, for Global Appeal
  3. Google May Integrate Chat into Gmail Apps for Android, iOS
  4. PUBG Mobile Lifetime Revenue Hits $3 Billion With 2020 Already Pitching in $1.3 Billion: Sensor Tower
  5. Intel-Jio Deal: Intel Capital to Invest Rs. 1,894.50 Crores in Jio Platforms
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea
  7. After TikTok, LinkedIn Caught Snooping on iOS Users Through Clipboard; Fix Incoming
  8. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  9. Facebook to Advise Use of Masks Amid Latest Coronavirus Spike
  10. The Old Guard Final Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in Netflix Superhero Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com