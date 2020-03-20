Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First

Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First

Google says there are now more than 100 million active Android (Go edition) devices around the world.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 March 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First

Camera Go app is deeply integrated into the phone’s camera module

Highlights
  • Nokia 1.3 phone to start shipping in April
  • Camera Go app has a simple and clean interface
  • The app is made for people using smartphones for first time

Google has introduced a new Camera Go app for Android Go phones. This new app will first be seen on the newly launched Nokia 1.3, and it is essentially made for people using smartphones for the first time. The app offers a simple and clean interface that is easy to understand and use. There are features like Portrait mode that offer good quality end results. The tech giant also announced that there are now more than 100 million active Android (Go edition) devices around the world.

The Camera Go app will be available in 28 countries at launch, and it will arrive first on the Nokia 1.3 phone. More Android Go devices are slated to get the new camera app eventually. The Camera Go app is deeply integrated into the phone's camera module and is not just photo filtering on top. It allows for entry-level phones to take ‘Portrait Mode' photos – a feature that is currently found on mid-range and premium segment of phones. “That's a first in this class of devices. It democratizes photography for the entry-level,” Arpit Midha, Product Manager Lead for Google, says in the blog.

Google says that Android Go is available on more than 1,600 device models, and is active in more than 180 countries. The company also revealed that 53 percent of people who use Android Go phones in Kenya are women. Apart from the new Camera Go app, Google has also introduced a set of user privacy features. There's a new mode within Google Go that lets people search without their searches being saved to their account, and Gallery Go now leverages on-device machine learning to help people organize photos without ever sending data to the cloud.

This announcement comes soon after the Nokia 1.3 Android Go phone became official. The phone is slated to go on sale in April, and it is priced at EUR 95 (roughly Rs. 7,600). The phone packs an 8-megapixel rear camera with Google's Camera Go app integrated. Other specifications include 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 215 SoC, and 3,000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Camera Go, Android Go, Nokia 1.3
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Minions: The Rise of Gru Release Date Pulled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries

Related Stories

Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  2. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  3. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  5. Google’s New Camera Go App Brings Portrait Mode on Android Go Phones
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Realme 6 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Limits Online iPhone Purchases to Two per Person Amid Coronavirus
  2. Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Announced, Brings 'Unprecedented Alignment Between PC and Xbox Series X'
  3. HMD Connect Is a Global Data SIM Card From Nokia Phone Maker That Works in 120 Countries
  4. Google Unveils Camera Go App With Portrait Mode for Android Go Users, Nokia 1.3 to Get It First
  5. Minions: The Rise of Gru Release Date Pulled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  6. Netflix to Reduce Streaming Quality in Europe to Avoid Internet Overload
  7. Google Exploring Using Location Info to Slow Coronavirus Spread
  8. Xiaomi Says 80 Percent of Supply Chain Operational Ahead of 5G Phone Launch
  9. COVID-19: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers to Make Ventilators
  10. Coronavirus Special Hacking Services Detected on Dark Net: Check Point
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.