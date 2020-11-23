Google Call seems to be the new name for Google's calling app and it has surfaced through a YouTube ad, though it is not downloadable at the moment. This joins the list of many Google apps that are getting a complete makeover — sometimes much to users' dismay. The app gets a new logo with the four Google colours and called ID functionality to let users know who's on the other end, if the phone number is not stored in contacts. The caller ID feature is already present in the Phone by Google app that is available on the Play store which suggests that Google Call will be a rebrand of the app.

First spotted by a Reddit user with the username u/DominusLux, the YouTube ad shows a calling app with the name Google Call on top and an icon with the four Google colours. It also shows caller ID functionality which is currently present in the Phone by Google app available on the Play store. The ad reportedly came with a link to install the Phone by Google app, but a report by 9to5Google suggests that this could be part of the big Google Workspace rebranding.

Google has been adding a number of new features to its phone app including verified calls for business users, which will enable businesses to not just get a verified tag, but also inform users about the purpose of the call to increase the likelihood of a call getting answered.

Back in October, Google announced it will be rebranding its G Suite to Workspace with new icons for Drive, Gmail, Meet, Docs, Chat, Calendar, and Keep. All these icons have the same four colours and follow a similar design pattern. The new icon for Phone by Google, if it turns out to be a rebrand, will fall right in line with the new Workspace icons.

As of now, Google has not shared any details about the rebrand or if it even plans to do so.

Google Workspace brings together tools like chat, email, voice and video calling into a single, unified place. Google also added new features like the ability to create and collaborate on a document within a room, being able to see people in a meeting when you're collaborating together with Google Meet picture-in-picture, and more.

