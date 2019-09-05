Google is updating the Work Hours feature in Calendar to make it easier for users to manage their availability during working hours. Work Hours has been there for a while but Tuesday's fresh update makes it slightly more usable. Until now, the feature had to be manually enabled. Google Calendar now turns it on by default, lettings others know about your availability based on earlier meetings and appointments.

Working Hours in Google Calendar allows users to declare when they'll be available for meetings during the day and other events. If a colleague tries to set an appointment that goes beyond those working hours, Calendar will warn the person before setting it up.

If a user tries to create an event in Google Calendar, they'll be automatically notified if someone isn't going to be available at the required time. The feature will help users set up meetings at times that suit everyone. The updated Working Hours feature for Google Calendar is now rolling out to G Suite users. Other Google Calendar users will have it in the coming few weeks.

Besides this, Working Hours will now show up in a grid view. When your colleagues are scheduling a meeting, your working hours will be displayed in the calendar grid, making it easier for them to set up timings. As mentioned earlier, the feature will now be turned on by default for all users. Users can switch it off by visiting settings within Calendar.

Google says the fresh updates in Calendar's Working Hours feature will make it easier for colleagues to see when it's the best time to engage in meetings or other events. It can help save a lot of time by letting others know well in advance about your schedule.

Once the feature is rolled out to your account you'll see a notification via a dialog box, says Google. You'll be able to adjust or even disable Working Hours by going to Google Calendar on the Web and then navigating to Settings > General > Working Hours.