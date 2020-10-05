Google Calendar is getting Tasks integration in its Android and iOS apps. Now, you can create and view tasks in Google Calendar from the mobile too; this was earlier limited to the Web. Tasks added to your Google Calendar will automatically sync across desktop and mobile. This feature is rolling out to all users with personal Google accounts and those using G Suite, and would take up to two weeks to reach all users.

The search giant said in a blog post that adding tasks to Google Calendar keeps to-dos visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them. Google had released the standalone Tasks app for Android and iOS as well as for the Web in April 2018, and is now rolling out integration for tasks with Calendar on mobile.

You can use this feature even without downloading the dedicated Tasks app on the phone. The feature will be available by default on Google Calendar once it has rolled out to the device. To add a task to your calendar, click on the Create button on the bottom right, and select Tasks – a new button positioned below Goal and Reminder, and above Event. You can add a title and description, and even change the gmail account linked, if required.

The tasks you create can be found in the side panel for Google Calendar and the Tasks app, on the data and time your task is scheduled. A task can be removed by marking it as complete or by deleting it. You can also hide tasks by turning off Tasks under My Calendars.

Early last month, alongside the launch of Android 11, Google announced Calendars would soon show personal events in users' work calendars, helping to "better schedule around commitments". It noted also that personal events will remain private stored, and not visible to those with access to a user's work calendar, such as colleagues or IT.

