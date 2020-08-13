Google is rolling out its Bedtime tab in the Clock app to almost all Android devices. This feature will help users maintain a consistent sleep schedule, track screen time at night, and set a sleep playlist. It can be used by activating Android's Digital Wellbeing features and using the Clock app. The Bedtime tab that was earlier only available on Pixel devices remind users when it's time for bed and limit the notifications visible to them after a certain hour, paving the way for a smooth sleep schedule.

Google announced the expansion in a blog post saying that the Bedtime tab in the Clock app will also enable users to also wake up more gently. You can set up the tab using Digital Wellbeing to which will give subtle lighting and sound cues. When it is bedtime, your phone will start to dim. Notifications shut off, emails and texts are paused, and soothing night sounds start playing.

“Remember that time when checking one notification turned into staying up an hour past your bedtime? We bet you weren't too happy. So we created Bedtime mode to remind you when it's time for bed and limit interruptions by keeping your phone dark and quiet while you sleep,” Google said in the blog post.

You can turn on a Greyscale mode for your phone at night, put on the Do Not Disturb mode to limit notifications, and use apps like Calm, Spotify and YouTube Music to fall asleep. Users can also track their screen time at night that can help maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Google says in a video that it can help users get sleep naturally through the Bedtime tab, much like what used to be the case before. “Once upon a time, sleep came naturally. And thanks to Android, it can again,” claimed the video.

The Bedtime tab in the Clock app is now available for devices running Android 6.0 and above. If you have a phone with Digital Wellbeing installed, you can turn on Bedtime mode in your settings or schedule it directly from the Clock app.

