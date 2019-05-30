Technology News

Google Bans Apps That Facilitate Sale of Marijuana

However, developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 16:35 IST
Alphabet's Google on Wednesday banned apps on its app store that facilitate the sale of marijuana or related products, as part of a change to its content policy.

Developers only need to move their shopping cart option outside the app to comply with the new policy, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Google said it is working with many of the developers to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption.

Existing apps would have 30 days post-launch to comply with the policy.

"Google's decision is a disappointing development that only helps the illegal market thrive, but we are confident that Google, Apple and Facebook will eventually do the right thing," a spokesperson for Eaze, a marijuana delivery app, said.

In its statement, Google clarified its stance, "These apps simply need to move the shopping cart flow outside of the app itself to be compliant with this new policy. We've been in contact with many of the developers and are working with them to answer any technical questions and help them implement the changes without customer disruption." 

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

Further reading: Google
