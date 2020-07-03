Technology News
  • Google Backed Groups Criticize Apple's New Warnings on User Tracking

Google-Backed Groups Criticize Apple's New Warnings on User Tracking

Facebook and Google are the largest among thousands of companies that track online consumers to pick up on their habits and interests and serve them relevant ads.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2020 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook and Google are the largest among thousands of companies that track online consumers

Highlights
  • Marketing associations faulted Apple for not adhering to industry system
  • Apps will now need to ask for permission twice
  • Apple said the new feature was aimed at giving users greater transparency

A group of European digital advertising associations on Friday criticised Apple's plans to require apps to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites.

Apple last week disclosed features in its forthcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads that will require apps to show a pop-up screen before they enable a form of tracking commonly needed to show personalised ads.

Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are backed by Facebook and Alphabet's Google, faulted Apple for not adhering to an ad-industry system for seeking user consent under European privacy rules. Apps will now need to ask for permission twice, increasing the risk users will refuse, the associations argued.

Facebook and Google are the largest among thousands of companies that track online consumers to pick up on their habits and interests and serve them relevant ads.

Apple said the new feature was aimed at giving users greater transparency over how their information is being used. In training sessions at a developer conference last week, Apple showed that developers can present any number of additional screens beforehand to explain why permission is needed before triggering its pop-up.

The pop-up says an app "would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies" and gives the app developer several lines below the main text to explain why the permission is sought. It is not required until an app seeks access to a numeric identifier that can be used for tracking, and apps only need to secure permission once.

The group of European marketing firms said the pop-up warning and the limited ability to customise it still carries "a high risk of user refusal."

Apple engineers also said last week the company will bolster a free Apple-made tool that uses anonymous, aggregated data to measure whether advertising campaigns are working and that will not trigger the pop-up.

"Because it's engineered to not track users, there's no need to request permission to track," Brandon Van Ryswyk, an Apple privacy engineer, said in a video session explaining the measurement tool to developers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Google, Facebook, iOS 14, Android
