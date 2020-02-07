Google rolled out the automatic call screen feature for the Pixel 4 users with the first Pixel feature drop in December last year. Back then, Google promised that the feature will make its way to older Pixel phones as well. Well, it appears that Google has made good on its commitment. The automatic call screen feature has now begun popping up for all Pixel phone users. Multiple users to have reported that they can now see the automatic call screen option on the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 2 series phones. Google has also reportedly confirmed that the first-gen Pixel phones can now take advantage of the feature as well.

Before we get into availability details, here's what call screen actually is. It is an on-device assistant-driven feature that automatically screens spam or robocalls. Once it detects an incoming robocall after matching it against Google's database, it automatically declines it without alerting the user. It can also help users know why the person on the other end is calling without actually talking to them, and also saves a transcript of the conversation.

So far, automatic call screening has been exclusive to the Pixel 4. But as per user reports on the r/Google Pixel subreddit, the automatic call screening feature is now available on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 3 and 3XL, and the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL duo. A Google spokesperson has reportedly confirmed that the feature is now available for the first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL as well. However, it appears that Google's official support page is yet to be updated, as it still lists call screen as a Pixel 4-exclusive while older Pixels are limited to manual call screening.

It is worth mentioning that automatic call screening is available on previous generation Pixel phones via beta build of the Phone app, at least that's what user reports indicate. The feature currently supports English language only and is limited to the US market. However, Pixel phone users can take advantage of the manual call screening feature in Canada as well. Google is yet to reveal when the automatic call screening feature will make it to Pixel phones in other markets.