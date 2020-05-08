Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices

Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices

You can now move your 2FA codes from your current phone to the another one without having to set up the whole thing again.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 8 May 2020 19:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices

Google Authenticator has received visual changes as well with the update

Highlights
  • Google Authenticator now allows transfer of codes
  • You can move the codes from one device to another
  • Some visual modifications are also there in the new update

Google has released an update for its Authenticator app to allow users to manage their account security keys easily while switching to a different phone. Google Authenticator version 5.10 on Android allows users to transfer their 2-step-verification (2SV) or two-factor authentication (2FA) codes from one phone to another. So far, if one migrated to a new phone, the person had to repeat the entire process of verifying and generating 2SV codes. Updates to the Google Authenticator app are not frequent on both Android and iOS.

Google said that with the new update Android users of the app will be able to move the codes easily between “two devices”. The company also mentioned that during the transfer, no data is sent to Google servers and there is direct communication between the devices.

Additionally, Google Authenticator has also received a revamped look. According to Android Police, the new update bring along support for aspect ratios of newer phones. The app also doesn't permit on-device captures for screenshots with sensitive data anymore. You also get a dark theme in the app and an import/ export option. Users who want to transfer their 2SV codes can use the export option and move the codes from one device to another using a QR code. The recipient device can use the import button to complete the transfer.

Google has emphasised that security is a “high priority” for them. It said that no data is sent to Google servers while the 2SV codes are transferred and that users are alerted to make them know that a transfer has taken place. However, in February there were reports in February saying that the Google Authenticator codes can allegedly be stolen by an Android Malware called “Cerberus”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Authenticator, Google, Google Authenticator for Android
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features
Is Mi 10 an Expensive OnePlus 8 or a Budget S20 Ultra?
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings the Classic Pac-Man Game
  4. Realme India CEO Teases Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom Support
  5. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  6. Jio Launches New ‘Work-From-Home’ Prepaid Recharge Plan
  7. Amazon Has Renewed Four More Shots Please! for a Third Season
  8. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  9. New Poco Products to Launch on May 12, Poco F2 Series Expected
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Authenticator for Android Updated, Now Allows Transfer of 2FA Codes Between Devices
  2. Tesla Aims to Restart Fremont Plant as Soon as Friday: Report
  3. YouTube Gets Redesigned Video Watch Page on Mobile, YouTube Music Also Getting New Features
  4. Jio Launches Rs. 2,399 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefits
  5. Aarogya Setu: Kerala High Court Seeks Government Reply Over Challenge to Mandatory App
  6. Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills
  7. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Realme X3 With 60x SuperZoom Teased, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Redmi 9 Surfaces on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Webpage, Launch Imminent
  10. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com