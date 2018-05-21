Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Will Reportedly Alert That Duplex Calls are Recorded

Google Assistant Will Reportedly Alert That Duplex Calls are Recorded

 
, 21 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Will Reportedly Alert That Duplex Calls are Recorded

Google's new AI-based software called Duplex has drawn a lot of criticism for being more human than it should have been. Now Google is aiming to correct what it has constructed.

Google Assistant will now reportedly alert users who are interacting with Duplex AI technology that their calls are being recorded. This will be applicable in certain jurisdictions where the states require consent from both parties for phone calls to be recorded, Bloomberg reported.

"At Google's weekly TGIF staff meeting on Thursday, executives gave employees their first full Duplex demo and told them the bot would identify itself as the Google assistant. It will also inform people on the phone that the line is being recorded in certain jurisdictions," the report said.

Google Duplex was demonstrated at the recently concluded I/O conference 2018 where the company showed off its human-like skills when it comes to interacting with real humans, causing a lot of stir.

The technology in its experimental form will be launched in summer and assist users in making thinks like restaurant reservations and hair appointments at salons.

Written with inputs from ANI

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Google, Google Duplex, Google Assistant
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to Launch in July, CEO Confirms
Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Live-Stream EU Parliament Hearing
Best AC deals
Google Assistant Will Reportedly Alert That Duplex Calls are Recorded
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 6 Review
  3. Flipkart Apple Week Comes With Offers on iPhones, iPads, and More
  4. Airtel Rs. 558 Pack Counters Jio By Offering 246GB Data for 82 Days
  5. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Set for June 4
  6. Is the OnePlus 6 an iPhone X Killer at Half the Price?
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ With Infinity Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung India to Launch Affordable Smartphones With Infinity Display Design Today
  9. OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 Launch, Nokia X6 Unveil, and Other News This Week
  10. Nokia X6 Goes Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.