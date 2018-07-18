Google Assistant is rolling out a new visual overview that will offer proactive suggestions and personalised information for your day. The fresh experience, which is designed to serve information in the form of "visual snapshot" - similar to cards on the dated Google Now, was announced at I/O 2018 back in early May. It is heading to Android and iOS devices in all languages supported by the Google Assistant. In other news, Google has announced a new look for its sign-in page that includes tweaks to the Google logo and centre alignment of all items on the screen. The new sign-in page was first announced last month, however, the search giant delayed its arrival due to "unforeseen delays" and is now rolling out its presence with some minor changes from the original overhaul.

With the new visual experience, Google Assistant now provides you with information based on contexts such as the time of day, location, and recent interactions directly on your screen in a proactive - instead of speaking it in a robotic voice that is also set to receive a major uplift in the coming future. This helps to show the relevant updates each time when tapping the new icon from the top-right corner of your Android device after activating Google Assistant. On iOS devices, the newest experience pops up in a little different way as personal updates will be shown to you the movement you open the Google Assistant app.

Cards as a visual snapshot were an intrinsic part of Google Now in the past, and in a similar way, Google Assistant was also serving you with the latest information until now. But with the latest change, Google will now show your curated, helpful information on the top of less needy updates. This means, for instance, when you get into the new experience after hitting the road, Google Assistant will offer you with travel time details at the first glance, and as you scroll down, it will provide you with your agenda, reminders, restaurants, or movie reservations.

The page that shows the new experience updates throughout the day and includes updated information on the basis of your requirement - likely to use some artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to curate the visuals. You can also instantly open apps such as Google Maps directly from the new visual experience or make a call or send a text message to a contact. Similarly, scrolling down the page will bring third-party options, including Spotify. Google is also in plans to expand the initial development by adding features such as an overview of your notes and lists from Google Keep, Any.do, Bring!, Todoist, and others. Further, a new discovery section is in the pipeline to help you find activities nearby, reminders on where you parked, and personalised recommendations for music and podcasts.

Additionally, the visual experience is already designed to send proactive notifications to your device to remind you of important upcoming events and developments such as upcoming bills, packages, and flight updates. You need to turn on notification alerts for Google Assistant to receive push notifications.

The arrival of the new visual experience is vital as Google is moving the Assistant from smart speakers to smart displays. Also, it could make the competition tougher for Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in the coming future.

Alongside the new experience, AndroidCentral reports that Google Assistant has expanded fast forward and rewind voice controls to all compatible devices. These voice controls were initially limited to Google Home. However, with the latest change, you can fast forward or rewind music on any of your devices. This means you simply need to say "Hey/ OK Google, fast forward 10 seconds" to fast forward an audio clip. It is reported that the new voice controls to move forward or rewind audio work with Android, Android TV, Chromebooks, and Android Auto. But currently, it is said that the feature doesn't work with YouTube Music.

In addition to the noteworthy updates to Google Assistant, Google has brought a new sign-in page that centre aligns all the items, including the Email or phone box and the Google logo. The Google logo has also been tweaked a bit to match the new design uplift.

Previous (left) and new (right) sign-in pages

Google announced the changes to its sign-up page last month, but it says that the update was postponed due to "unforeseen delays". The company also originally showed a bolded text and outlined text field on the new sign-in page. However, it now notes that the outlined text field will debut in the "coming months". You can see the bolded text on the new sign-in page, though.