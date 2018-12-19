NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Google Assistant to Predict Flight Delays, Proactively Notify Users

Google Assistant to Predict Flight Delays, Proactively Notify Users

, 19 December 2018
Highlights

  • Google Assistant will tell you about delays over phone
  • Google will use flight status data combined with Machine Learning
  • You can ask things like, "Hey Google, is my flight on time?"

Using flight status data combined with Machine Learning (ML), Google Assistant will soon tell you over phone if your flight would be delayed even before the airline announces it.

According to Google, Assistant will notify users on phones when its algorithms predict that their flights would be late.

"Earlier this year, we started sharing flight delay predictions (via Google Flight) when you search for your flight status and we're 85 percent confident that the flight will eventually be delayed.

"We use historic flight status data combined with machine learning to make these predictions in advance of airlines confirming delays," Google said in a blog post late on Tuesday.

To help with the increase in delayed flights, the Google Assistant will now show predicted flight delays, too.

"You can ask things like, 'Hey Google, is my flight on time?' or 'Hey Google, what's the status of the American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Denver?'" said Google.

"Over the next few weeks, the Assistant will begin proactively notifying you on your phone if we predict a flight delay and tell you the reason if we know it," the company added.

Comments

Further reading: Google Assistant, Google Flight
Comment
 
 

Honor 8X
