Technology News
loading

Google Assistant Speech Data Transcription Halted in the EU

Google acknowledged last month its contractors are able to listen to recordings of what people tell Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 10:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Speech Data Transcription Halted in the EU

Google has given reassurances that it won't make transcripts of speech data picked up by its Google Assistant system in the European Union for at least the next three months, a German data-protection authority said Thursday.

The office of Johannes Caspar, who as Hamburg's commissioner for data protection acts as Germany's lead regulator of Google on privacy issues, said his authority received the assurance after opening proceedings against Google.

Google acknowledged last month its contractors are able to listen to recordings of what people tell Google Assistant after some Dutch-language recordings were leaked. It says contractors listen to recordings to better understand language patterns and accents.

Caspar's office said in a statement that Google told the Hamburg authority that transcripts of speech recordings are already suspended and won't take place for at least three months from Thursday.

The company confirmed the move and said that "shortly after we learned about the leaking of confidential Dutch audio data, we paused language reviews of the Assistant to investigate."

Google's move is voluntary as the authority is still considering the matter and Caspar hasn't yet ordered action. The company said it is "assessing how we conduct audio reviews and help our users understand how data is used."

"We don't associate audio clips with user accounts during the review process, and only perform reviews for around 0.2 percent of all clips," it added.

Caspar said there are "currently significant doubts" as to whether the use of Google Assistant complies with EU data-protection law. His office said that, while authorities in Ireland — where Google's European operation is headquartered — take the lead on such matters, EU data protection law allows authorities in other member countries to take action for a maximum of three months if there is an "urgent need to act" to protect people's rights and freedoms.

He urged other authorities to consider action against artificial intelligence systems from rivals such as Apple and Amazon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EU, Google Assistant
Amazon to Expand Its Hyderabad Fulfilment Centre, Already Its Largest in India
Amazon Says French Clients to Bear Cost of France's New Digital Tax
Honor Smartphones
Google Assistant Speech Data Transcription Halted in the EU
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. 100,000 Older IBM Employees Fired to Make Company ‘Cool’, ‘Trendy’: Lawsuit
  3. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  7. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  8. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
#Latest Stories
  1. Idea Launches ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra Offer’, Assures Freebies on All Prepaid Recharges
  2. Facebook Says It Dismantles Covert Influence Campaign Tied to Saudi Government
  3. Cisco Settlement Over Hackable Technology a Warning to Government Contractors
  4. Amazon Says French Clients to Bear Cost of France's New Digital Tax
  5. Google Assistant Speech Data Transcription Halted in the EU
  6. Amazon to Expand Its Hyderabad Fulfilment Centre, Already Its Largest in India
  7. IBM Laid Off 100,000 Older Employees to Look 'Cool,' 'Trendy', Lawsuit Alleges
  8. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A80 Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung E-Store, Offline Retailers: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.