Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know

Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know

The COVID 19 information hub on Google Assistant is available in the snapshot section.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 April 2020 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know

Google Assistant’s COVID 19 alert card has a variety of sections

Highlights
  • Google Assistant snapshot can be accessed in the app
  • COVID 19 alert card has several sections
  • Google is reportedly working on Assistant shortcuts

Google has been ramping up efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected over a half-a-million people around the world. From launching a coronavirus-awareness website to offering $800 million to pandemic-impacted businesses, Google has now added a COVID-19 alert card on the Google Assistant snapshot on Android and it is essentially a hub of information for the coronavirus outbreak. The Assistant snapshot can be accessed by opening the Google Assistant app or by clicking the Google logo present on the Google search bar on mobile devices. Meanwhile, a report has also claimed that Google is working on new features for the Google Assistant.

According to 9to5Google, the Covid 19 card was most likely added to the Google Assistant snapshot on Tuesday. We can confirm that the feature is indeed present on Android devices.

Through this snapshot, Google is offering a variety of options featuring news, symptoms, work from home tips, reminder to wash hands, and more. After clicking on a pertinent option, the Google Assistant further redirects users to a separate page. In this page, users can finally read information about the aforementioned options that they selected.

This information hub can be further dismissed by selecting "Don't show this card again" present on the COVID-19 drop-down menu. Recently, Google launched a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, after the country witnessed a rise in pandemic-related cases. Google has also pledged $800 million worth of support to the health organisations, researchers and businesses impacted by the crisis. CEO Sundar Pichai has said that Google will "help our communities to navigate the challenges ahead."

Meanwhile, another report by 9to5Google has highlighted that Google is reportedly working on a new feature for the Google Assistant. The feature, Assistant Shortcuts was spotted in the APK teardown of Google app 11.3 by 9to5Google. The report speculates that with the said feature, Google will enable users to create shortcuts for apps such as Google and YouTube using their voice. However, 9to5Google was unable to fully test the feature as it appears to be in the testing stage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Coronavirus Apps: Every App the Central Government And States Have Deployed to Track COVID-19

Related Stories

Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
  7. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  10. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus' True Wireless Earbuds May Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series on April 14
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon
  4. Vodafone, BSNL Change Network Names to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus: Reports
  5. Huawei Reveals EMUI 10.1 Rollout Schedule, Announces New Features
  6. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 2F, A9 2020, and Other Phones Get Revised Pricing in Line With GST Increase
  7. Coronavirus: Europe to Launch Contact Tracing App Initiative
  8. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut
  10. Telegram Introduces Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com