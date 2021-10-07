Technology News
  Google Assistant 'Quick Phrases' Feature Spotted on Android 12 Beta, Lets You Skip 'Hey Google' Trigger

Google Assistant ‘Quick Phrases’ Feature Spotted on Android 12 Beta, Lets You Skip ‘Hey Google’ Trigger

‘Quick Phrases’ enables users to command their phones to do quick actions by using voice commands without prefixing the trigger ‘Hey Google’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2021 13:24 IST
'Quick Phrases' enables users to command their phones to do quick actions by using voice commands without prefixing the trigger 'Hey Google'.

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Quick Phrases was spotted on a Pixel 3 XL running the latest Android 12 beta

  • The report says that Quick Phrases puts Google Assistant on standby
  • Users can skip ‘Hey Google’ and just say ‘Answer’ to answer calls
  • Similar, an alarm can be stopped by just saying ‘Stop’ or ‘Snooze’

Some Google Pixel users are now receiving a new Google Assistant feature called ‘Quick Phrases'. This feature enables users to command their phones to do quick actions by using voice commands without prefixing the trigger ‘Hey Google'. This Quick Phrases feature needs to be enabled in Settings and once enabled it can be used to stop alarms, answer calls, and a few other actions. Quick Phrases can also be used to trigger actions like reminders, reset timers, control volume, and skip tracks.

XDA Developers spotted Quick Phrases on a Pixel 3 XL running the latest Android 12 beta and Google App version 12.39.17.29. The report says that Quick Phrases puts Google Assistant on standby whenever you receive an incoming phone call or an alarm/timer has gone off on your phone. With Quick Phrases, a user can just say ‘Answer' or ‘Decline' to pick up or reject a phone call without having to say the trigger words ‘Hey Google'. Similarly, users can say ‘Stop' or ‘Snooze' to silent an alarm or timer without the need to precede the voice command with ‘Hey Google'.

Quick Phrases work only in a few scenarios, like for making family notes, control volume, and adding reminders. As mentioned, it needs to be enabled in Google Assistant settings and users can choose in which scenarios, Quick Phrases can be used. The report says that Google also warns that calls may connect unintentionally if you or someone else says “answer” when you aren't ready to pick up the phone call. There's also a chance the Assistant will mistakenly connect the call when it hears something that sounds like “answer.”

Furthermore, the report says that the Quick Phrases feature was only spotted on the Pixel 3 XL and not on any other devices. It may be a feature coming with Android 12, but Google has made no announcements about it yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Quick Phrases, Google Assistant
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
