Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode Gets Dedicated Android App, to Help Translate Spoken, Written Sentences

Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode app is currently in early access stage.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 December 2020 16:44 IST
There are three modes available on Google Assistant’s Interpreter Mode - Auto, Manual, and Keyboard

Highlights
  • Google Assistant Interpreter Mode app is available on Google Play
  • With Google Assistant Interpreter Mode, you can translate via 3 modes
  • It can translate spoken and written sentences in real time

Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode is now available as a dedicated app on Android. The translation tool has been available on Google Assistant for about a year, but Google has now released a separate app for the same that will act as a shortcut tool. The app will allow users to translate spoken and written sentences in real time, across 30 languages. The Google Assistant Interpreter Mode app is currently in early access stage and hence may not be available for everyone yet.

The description of the Google Assistant – Interpreter Mode app on Google Play says that you will now be able to “Access Google Assistant's interpreter mode with a single click.”

On the left side of the screen on Google Assistant Interpreter Mode, your default language is automatically selected as what ‘You Speak.' On the right-hand side, you choose a language you want to translate to. Upon clicking Confirm, you will be prompted to use the interpreter mode.

There are three modes available on the app by Google, as was the case with the earlier version. Auto mode automatically translates both ends of the conversation, Manual allows you to select one mic at a time to translate, and keyboard lets you type in either of the chosen languages before the Assistant translates it.

As before, Google Assistant also gives you Smart Replies that include suggested translations as a response which you can access without having to speak.

Although there are over 70 language options available, some languages can't be translated by ‘speaking.' On selecting such a language, a box appears, informing users that Assistant can't speak this language yet. It suggests trying Keyboard mode and automatically redirects there, where it is possible to receive written translations. You need to update to the latest version of the Google app from Google Play in order to use Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode.

