Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode is now available as a dedicated app on Android. The translation tool has been available on Google Assistant for about a year, but Google has now released a separate app for the same that will act as a shortcut tool. The app will allow users to translate spoken and written sentences in real time, across 30 languages. The Google Assistant Interpreter Mode app is currently in early access stage and hence may not be available for everyone yet.

The description of the Google Assistant – Interpreter Mode app on Google Play says that you will now be able to “Access Google Assistant's interpreter mode with a single click.”

On the left side of the screen on Google Assistant Interpreter Mode, your default language is automatically selected as what ‘You Speak.' On the right-hand side, you choose a language you want to translate to. Upon clicking Confirm, you will be prompted to use the interpreter mode.

There are three modes available on the app by Google, as was the case with the earlier version. Auto mode automatically translates both ends of the conversation, Manual allows you to select one mic at a time to translate, and keyboard lets you type in either of the chosen languages before the Assistant translates it.

As before, Google Assistant also gives you Smart Replies that include suggested translations as a response which you can access without having to speak.

Although there are over 70 language options available, some languages can't be translated by ‘speaking.' On selecting such a language, a box appears, informing users that Assistant can't speak this language yet. It suggests trying Keyboard mode and automatically redirects there, where it is possible to receive written translations. You need to update to the latest version of the Google app from Google Play in order to use Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.