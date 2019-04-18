Technology News
  • Google Assistant Can Now Wake You Up by Gradually Turning on Your Smart Lights

Google Assistant Can Now Wake You Up by Gradually Turning on Your Smart Lights

18 April 2019
Google Home device using Gentle Sleep & Wake feature from Google Assistant can mimic sunrise and sunset

Highlights

Google Assistant sets a routine to gradually turn lights on or off

The feature adjusts lighting over the course of 30 minutes

Google has also enabled an ability to limit ambient noise

Google Assistant has received a Gentle Sleep & Wake feature that will enable your Google Home device to set a routine and gradually turn lights on or off over the course of 30 minutes. The feature will work with Philips Hue smart lights to gently wake you up in the morning or go to sleep at night by adjusting the lighting in your room. This essentially mimics a sunrise and sunset. Google has initially brought the smart feature in Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK, and the US in English only.

Utilising the new addition, you just need to ask "Turn on Gentle Wake up" after activating Google Assistant on your Google Home device by saying, "Hey Google." This will automatically pair your daily morning alarms with gradual brightening of your Philips Hue lights. However, it is worth noting here that you need to speak the Gentle Wake Up command on the same Google Home device on which you set your alarms on.

Similarly, you can ask Google Assistant "Sleep my lights" to gradually start dimming your Philips Hue lights. You can also programme the command for up to 24 hours in advance. Further, you can precisely tell Google Assistant to dim lights of a particular room by saying, "Hey Google, sleep the lights in the living room."

Google Assistant can also gradually brighten your Philips Hue lights at the time you set and can be set up to 24 hours in advance by saying, "Hey Google, wake up my lights at 6:30am."

Additionally, Google has made the Google Assistant smarter to enable your Google Home device to tune out ambient noises. You just have to say, "Hey Google, play white noise" and see the new change in your room.

Google Home in your room can also help you try out a short meditation or a sleep exercise. You have to ask, "Hey Google, tell Headspace I'm ready for bed" or "Hey Google, I want to meditate." This will trigger Google Assistant to give you recommendations such as healing sounds and sleep sounds through your Home device.

For someone who wants to enable Google Home Hub to save step-by-step recipes for later use, Google has made a "My Cookbook". Google Home Hub can also play workout videos by saying "Hey Google, show me barre workout videos." Moreover, Google Home devices can also read out audiobooks for you once you say, "Hey Google, ready my book." You can also say, "Hey Google, stop playing in 20 minutes" to set a timer for bedtime reading each night.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Google Home, Gentle Sleep Wake, Google
